A coyote was spotted sniffing around a downtown Toronto backyard

Coyote sightings have been frequent in recent years in Toronto, but recently one showed up right in a downtown backyard.

There's even been a coyote sighting at a school yard and someone spotted one swimming in a Toronto river, but this time a coyote was caught on video sniffing around right near someone's door.

The video posted to a local Facebook group is captioned saying it was taken on Wright between Sorauren and Macdonell.

"Hungry animals," the woman also wrote.

It shows a coyote sniffing in her backyard and looking up before scrambling away under a fence.

She later posted a follow up video in the comments of animal services taking the coyote away in a crate.

"It got into my neighbour's garage and was just sleeping under his car. Animal Services took her away," the woman explained in a comment.

"They were taking her (they thought it might be a female) for a check up and then they said they might release it by the train tracks somewhere."

Several people in the neighbourhood group commented "wow," one person saying "this is wild."

"This is why kitties are inside," one person wisely commented.