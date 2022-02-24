Toronto issued winter weather travel advisory with heavy snowfall on the way

Hey Toronto, did you enjoy that brief stretch of tolerable weather? Well, too bad. Winter is back with a vengeance, and Environment Canada has responded by issuing a winter weather travel advisory for the City of Toronto early Thursday morning.

Temperatures are already feeling like -20 C as of the morning rush on Thursday, but things are only expected to get nastier, with Environment Canada predicting heavy snow later in the day with an accumulation of five to ten centimetres.

A low pressure system will arrive Thursday evening, bringing a wave of snow to the region. The city should see between two and four cm overnight, and even more on Friday morning that has the potential to complicate the rush hour commute when conditions are at their worst.

Today will be the calm before the next southern Ontario snowstorm, with a widespread 5-10 cm of snow expected through Friday, and the potential for higher amounts on the west and east ends of Lake Ontario. #ONStorm #ONSnowhttps://t.co/v9F01yisv3 — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 24, 2022

The new layer of the white stuff and strong wind gusts will combine to create hazardous blowing snow that could cause transportation delays and issues on city roads and highways, with Environment Canada warning of "significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Environment Canada is also cautioning motorists of hazardous winter driving conditions and recommending that people adjust travel plans accordingly. Difficulty navigating in the snow and reduced visibility are all factors to watch out for when out on the roads.

And don't expect the snow to melt away on its own, as The Weather Network is forecasting sustained sub-zero temperatures and scattered flurries into next week.

It's a system that Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham says is "unusually cold" for "this late in the winter season," a reminder that warmer weather, patio season and the end of salt-stained floors is on the way.