Toronto wakes up to commuter chaos as icy roads grind TTC routes to a halt

Environment Canada warned of a major snowfall to hit Toronto on Thursday, and oh, boy did nature deliver, dropping another 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on the city between the evening hours and Friday morning.

And like just about every case of inclement weather in this city, it's made for a particularly rough commute for TTC riders, the transit agency warning of major delays early Friday morning due to slick, icy roads and snow blockages.

Anyone checking in on the TTCnotices Twitter account on Friday morning is encountering a wall of posts warning of specific delays, detours, and other weather-related inconveniences for commuters.

Due to inclement weather, we are experiencing major delays due to icy roads. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) February 18, 2022

Since Thursday's storm, which dropped snow, rain, and ice pellets on the city, temperatures have plummeted, feeling like -20 C as of Friday's morning rush hour. This has created dangerously slippery surfaces on the roads, not the greatest conditions for transit operators.

lol the @TTCnotices telling us they are going to continue to suck ahead of time never gets old https://t.co/2GyJbNyG6N — mb (@beermostly) February 18, 2022

Several routes are out, replaced with shuttle buses, or taking detours due to collisions, blocked streetcar tracks, and snow-covered roads to name a few issues. Though some given a taste of Friday's commuter headaches the evening before.

@TTCnotices Hello , last night from 11:07pm - 12:13 no bus from finch west to humberwood . I am updating ttc. I will continue to do that until service is improved. — Radicals forum (@Nketia2Ebenezer) February 18, 2022

Numerous people have been complaining about long waits.

Well that's sucky for someone who needs to travel downtown at 7am...@JohnTory why does Toronto suck at snow and transit? — Nobody (@Speck_In_Space) February 18, 2022

Though luckily, the weather is only clogging certain surface routes, and all of the city's rapid transit arteries have prevented the crowded madness experienced when a subway line shuts down.

@TTCnotices 509 east bound? Been waiting for 15 minutes at Fleet Street — Sally (@saaalllllllyyy) February 18, 2022

City plows and salt trucks are out in full force today, and the evening rush commute is likely to be much less of a hassle as slick roads are dealt with throughout the day.