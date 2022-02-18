City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Toronto wakes up to commuter chaos as icy roads grind TTC routes to a halt

Environment Canada warned of a major snowfall to hit Toronto on Thursday, and oh, boy did nature deliver, dropping another 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on the city between the evening hours and Friday morning.

And like just about every case of inclement weather in this city, it's made for a particularly rough commute for TTC riders, the transit agency warning of major delays early Friday morning due to slick, icy roads and snow blockages.

Anyone checking in on the TTCnotices Twitter account on Friday morning is encountering a wall of posts warning of specific delays, detours, and other weather-related inconveniences for commuters.

Since Thursday's storm, which dropped snow, rain, and ice pellets on the city, temperatures have plummeted, feeling like -20 C as of Friday's morning rush hour. This has created dangerously slippery surfaces on the roads, not the greatest conditions for transit operators.

Several routes are out, replaced with shuttle buses, or taking detours due to collisions, blocked streetcar tracks, and snow-covered roads to name a few issues. Though some given a taste of Friday's commuter headaches the evening before.

Numerous people have been complaining about long waits.

Though luckily, the weather is only clogging certain surface routes, and all of the city's rapid transit arteries have prevented the crowded madness experienced when a subway line shuts down.

City plows and salt trucks are out in full force today, and the evening rush commute is likely to be much less of a hassle as slick roads are dealt with throughout the day.

Lead photo by

Karen Longwell

