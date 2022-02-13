People in a Toronto building stopped getting mail and can't get answers

Residents in a Toronto apartment building stopped receiving mail in January and don't know when it will start again.

A resident in the apartment building at 33 Holly St., near Yonge and Eglinton, tells blogTO they haven't received mail since Jan. 26. The building, with more than 200 residents, hasn't received mail delivery due to renovations, the resident says.

But there is no notice on how long it will be until the renos are done and the residents have to pick up their mail at a location about 30 minutes away via transit, which is only open during the day Monday to Friday.

Canada Post says a mailroom lock at an apartment building on Holly Street was malfunctioning.

"We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously," Valérie Chartrand, a spokesperson for Canada Post tells blogTO. "Thus, delivery of Lettermail items was halted on January 26 until the repairs or replacement of the lock is completed."

Chartrand says parcels and packets continue to be delivered to the apartment building and they are working with the property management to resolve the issue. She says the process is underway but didn't specify when letter mail service would resume.

"In these situations, our goal is always to find a solution and resume regular service as soon as possible," she says.

Residents received a letter informing them of the service suspension, Chartrand added.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding," she says.

But the residents hope the issue can be resolved soon.

"We have elderly people in this building, but Canada post won't reply to me or give me an ETA for delivery," the resident says.

This isn't the first time Canada Post has stopped delivery in a community. Last year, people in Roncesvalles stopped getting mail with no notification.