Canada Post stops delivery to Toronto neighbourhood and no one knows why

People in a Toronto neighbourhood have stopped receiving mail and Canada Post never warned them or told them the reason for the stoppage.

Roncesvalles resident Jamie Khan says she didn't realize at first that the mail wasn't coming.

"At first, I was just thinking, oh, maybe we're not having that much mail," Khan tells blogTO.

She was expecting a couple of packages but assumed there was another issue.

But then a neighbour said her mail wasn't coming either. They realized that delivery had stopped around Oct. 13, but no one told them. Khan's neighbour stopped a mail delivery person walking on the street and asked why the mail wasn't coming to her house.

"My neighbour was expecting a parking permit that didn't come."

The mail delivery person told her neighbour that he had been advised not to deliver to some houses because they didn't have proper handrails.

A post in the Roncy/Parkdale Friendly Neighbours group revealed that at least 40 houses have been flagged as unsafe — after asking delivery people, some people discovered that their steps were unsafe, they were missing handrails or their mail slot was too low. Homes on Pearson, O'Hara, Maple Grove, Marion and others have lost mail service.

Khan says no one was told in advance this was going to happen — their mail simply stopped showing up.

"None of us received any notices about this at all," she says. "No communication from the mailman, from Canada Post, nothing. They just stopped delivering our mail."

She contacted Canada Post but was told she would have to wait until Nov. 4 to get an answer.

"I don't think they should be able to just stop delivering your mail and not tell you about it."

In an emailed statement to blogTO, Canada Post admitted they didn't warn people.

A local operations team reviewed homes in the Roncesvalles area and found safety issues so delivery was temporarily suspended to several homes.

"Unfortunately we did not inform customers about the safety issues and temporary service suspension," the statement reads. "We have processes in place, and they weren't followed. We apologize to our customers and have reviewed the process with the people involved."

They added that delivery to all affected customers is being attempted today as well as in-person discussions about the applicable safety concerns.

In the meantime Khan drove to the east end of Toronto, a roundtrip that took about three hours due to construction, to pick up her missing mail.

Her neighbours are worried about important missing mail such as bills, renewal notices and packages.

"There are a bunch of important things that we're not getting," she says. "And they just didn't even tell us. So I think that's the main problem is that they didn't tell us before they stopped it. They didn't tell us what we need to fix to have it reinstated."