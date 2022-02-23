Ontario is officially terminating its current state of emergency

Ontario will no longer be in a protest-induced state of emergency as of 5 p.m. this evening, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed in a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

"In alignment with the federal government, Ontario will be terminating its declaration of a state of emergency as of 5:00 p.m. today," reads the statement, issued by Ford's spokesperson Ivana Yelich.

"The emergency tools provided to law enforcement will be maintained at this time as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground."

As mentioned, the move is happening in concert with Justin Trudeau's revocation of the federal Emergencies Act, which was put into place just over a week ago on Feb. 14 to combat border blockades and illegal occupations associated with "freedom convoy" protests.

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," said the Prime Minister during a press conference on Wednesday, pledging that his government would continue to support local authorities in maintaining order and safety in Ottawa.

Ford's government similarly promised to continue aiding law enforcement efforts on the ground while thanking those who have been working tirelessly to break up the destructive, sometimes violent demonstrations.

"We remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor and in other parts of the province," reads the statement.

While a police presence remains heavy in Ottawa, a great deal of unlawful protesters had been removed from the Parliament Hill area and charged as of Wednesday.

The Ottawa Police Service says that 196 arrests have been made and 115 vehicles towed as of 8 a.m. on Feb. 21.

"We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," said Trudeau, suggesting that the worst of this chapter in Canadian history is over.