GoHomeFluTruxKlan trending on Twitter as trucker's convoy heads to Toronto

After a week of loud honking and causing chaos for the people of Ottawa, the so-called "Freedom Convoy" has plans to rally in Toronto Saturday but a #GoHomeFluTruxKlan hashtag suggests locals want them gone before they've even arrived.

A few days ago the "Freedom Convoy" protesters continued their occupation of Ottawa — urinating on lawns and war monuments, harassing people at homeless shelters and demonstrating on Parliament Hill — led to a call for the truckers to go home. But a core group is still there testing the patience of many residents.

Anyone has the right to protest in Canada. You DO NOT have the right to occupy a city! You DO NOT have the right to harass people! #FordFailedOntario #GoHomeFluTruxKlan — Sarah Hollins 😷🇨🇦♈️ (@shollins77) February 4, 2022

While organizers insist the protest is peaceful, more and more officials are saying it is not.

Now, as the convoy comes to Toronto, the city and police are getting ready and Toronto City Councillors Joe Cressy, Mike Layton, and Kristyn Wong-Tam all issued a warning to those who might try and cross the line.

"It is our strong and shared view that hate speech and hate symbols are unacceptable. People have a fundamental right to protest," they said.

"But as soon as this protest crosses a line where there is hate speech or symbols, harassment, or interferes with hospital and health care operations or access to healthcare it cannot be tolerated."

Many Toronto residents don't want the convoy here as the #GoHomeFluTruxKlan hashtag was trending on Friday afternoon.

Most stated their strong opposition to the movement.

To the fake truckers headed to Toronto in their stupid convoy to create the same chaos you've been creating in Ottawa for a week.



Sincerely from the bottom of my heart.



Fuck You#GoHomeFluTruxKlan — Toronto Guy (@Mr_TorontoGuy) February 4, 2022

Others plan to support a counter-protest of health workers and supporters gathering at King's College Circle at the Medical Sciences Building at noon Saturday.

I support this. How dare these so called freedom fighters cause harm to health care workers. #GoHomeFluTruxKlan #KarenKonvoy #cantmandatedecency https://t.co/jgdHE7Dx15 — Candice L Chilton (@clcc09) February 4, 2022

And some even kindly offered to escort people to and from work.

There is also a movement to sue the protesters who refuse to leave or cause chaos.

The convoy, or at least a lot of tractors and trucks, started arriving on Friday.

There’s currently a barbeque in the middle of Avenue Road outside the ROM, where dozens of tractors have set up for the convoy demonstration in Toronto. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/2fwJpNWBIk — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) February 4, 2022

Whatever people decide to do on Saturday, let's hope everyone stays safe.