Someone got busted with a hilariously janky fake Ontario licence place near Toronto

For every bonafide criminal mastermind in the world, there are countless others who think they fit the bill, often resulting in blunderously botched crimes that make for some hilarious headlines.

The latest inductee to Ontario's unofficial criminal hall of shame found their way into the annals of police lore with a daring attempt to thwart officers using a hand-drawn licence plate.

But there was one problem with his dastardly scheme. The forgery was absolute garbage.

The driver was stopped by York Regional Police at a RIDE program check near a popular nightclub in Vaughan, officers noticing the obviously faked front plate, drawn to match a stolen rear plate in an attempt at creativity that looks more like a grade-school art project than a serious bid to confound law enforcement.

They say artists create their best work when faced with tough circumstances.



While officers conducted R.I.D.E. enforcement last night near a popular #Vaughan club, they found a driver breaking his curfew, a condition of his release. pic.twitter.com/uIIEgNNq5A — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 11, 2022

It turns out that the male driver of the vehicle was breaking a curfew, in violation of a bail condition. Luckily, the driver was not impaired at the time, despite his scribbled handiwork suggesting otherwise.

And while the ailing artist is likely in hot water as a result of this bold behaviour, it hasn't stopped York Regional Police's Twitter account from absolutely skewering the not-so-crafty criminal.

The good news? He wasn’t impaired.



The better news? This artistic masterpiece was ours to discover. It was on the front of his car, painstakingly crafted to match the stolen plate on the rear.



Could you have spotted this uncanny forgery? — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 11, 2022

Apparently, you need a keen, well-trained set of eyes to spot such "convincing" copies.

It took all the training to spot this one — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 11, 2022

If this was, in fact, drawn by a child, then maybe we're all being a bit too harsh. In the unlikely event that's the case here, then kudos, kid. You did a great job, and this should go on the fridge.

Did he’s 5 year old draw that? If so it’s fabulous, if not give the man a ruler 😂 — Susan Heslop (@cubinover60) February 11, 2022

Someone even noted how the dunce Da Vinci took the care to trace out the design in pencil before committing to marker.

This knob had to draw it in pencil first just to make sure it looks authentic before he does it in marker — Dave (@squiddytml) February 11, 2022

It's pretty hard to imagine this ever working, and yet, this driver still looked at the plate, probably said to themselves "hmmm, this works," then proceeded to hit the streets with their masterpiece.

There is no way this person thought, "I'm going to craft my own ONTARIO plate and it's going to look like the real one" actually did it, can see to themselves it looks like garbage and still try and get away with it??? pic.twitter.com/bhCGjfHh3v — Matt 🇨🇦🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@ParkingWithMatt) February 11, 2022

It may not be the type of drawing that makes the alleged offender's family go racing to find the nearest fridge magnet, but one commenter suggests that the driver's probation officer might at least get a kick out of it.