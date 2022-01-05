This is what's now open and closed in Ontario

What's open and closed in Ontario is vital info as the province has officially reverted to a modified version of Step 2 of the roadmap to reopen.

Beyond reducing social gathering limits to five people indoors and ten people outdoors the province has added a number of restrictions to schools, restaurants and retail shopping.

Here's what's now open in Ontario as the province enters this modified version of Step 2.

Open



Food, drink and restaurants

Supermarkets, grocery, bulk food stores and convenience stores remain open for in-store shopping a 50 per cent capacity.

Food courts in shopping malls remain open for takeout only.

Restaurants, bars, bakeries and cafes are open for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining only.

Shopping and retail

Banks

Pharmacies and safety supply stores at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls, cannabis stores, pet stores, hardware stores and local retailers are open for in-person shopping at 50 per cent capacity.

Hotels and motels

Hotels are open but communal facilities such as pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities are closed.

Libraries

Public libraries are limited to 50 cent capacity.

Parks

Outdoor parks and playgrounds remain open.

Wedding, funerals and religious services

Indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites and ceremonies are limited to 50 per cent capacity of the particular room.

Outdoor services are limited to the number of people that can maintain 2 metres of physical distance. Social gatherings associated with these services must adhere to the social gathering limits.

Hair salons and personal care services

Personal care services such as hair salons, barber shops and beauty salons remain open at 50 per cent capacity and other restrictions.

Closed

Restaurants, bars and cafes

Indoor dining is no longer permitted.

Gyms, sports and recreational fitness facilities

Gyms, indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities are now closed except for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and select professional and elite amateur sport leagues.

Movie theatres, live theatre and concert venues

All are now closed but rehearsals and recorded performances are permitted with restrictions.

Attractions, museums and amusement parks

Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks and attractions like the CN Tower, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions, amusement parks and waterparks, tour and guide services and fairs, rural exhibitions and festivals are all closed.

Schools

All publicly funded and private schools have moved to remote learning until at least January 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations.

Personal care services