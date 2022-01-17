City
Michelle Payot
Posted an hour ago
toronto weather blizzard

People in Toronto are struggling to keep up with all the snow coming down

Grab your shovels and snowblowers because today is the ultimate snow day in Toronto.

Although we Canadians are prepared for the snow every winter, some are struggling to keep up with today's heavy downfall.

With a blizzard warning issued this morning, Toronto is expected to see up to 50 cm of snow on the ground by Monday evening.

Due to the heavy snowfall, most events, in-person school, and some businesses are closed for the day.

Since everyone will be stuck at home, people have been trying to clear their driveways and balcony from all the snow, but are having trouble keeping up as more and more comes down.

Toronto residents have been posting videos and photos of themselves trying to clear the snow from their homes all over Twitter.

Some Canadians certainly fit into the niceness stereotype, with tweets showing neighbours helping each other out of the snow.

All of the snow has got everyone outside trying to help each other out.

Some have even tweeted to let others know they're able to help them shovel if needed.

There are even videos of cars getting stuck and people coming to the aid of their drivers.

Some have spent over an hour just shoveling the sidewalks in front of their homes.

Others haven't even bothered trying to conquer the wall of snow.

Although all this snow can be stressful, there are a few people joking about it.

People are constantly going outside to shovel snow and it's like a never-ending cycle of trying to figure out where they left off.

Everyone is bracing for the snow by putting on their best winter gear from head to toe.

If you've got some time today, try to head out and play in the snow for a bit. It's been a while since we've had a snow day, so go and relive your childhood and make some snow angels after you've shoveled your driveway. Hopefully they won't disappear too fast.

Lead photo by

@classvanwyck

