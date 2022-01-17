People in Toronto are struggling to keep up with all the snow coming down

Grab your shovels and snowblowers because today is the ultimate snow day in Toronto.

Although we Canadians are prepared for the snow every winter, some are struggling to keep up with today's heavy downfall.

With a blizzard warning issued this morning, Toronto is expected to see up to 50 cm of snow on the ground by Monday evening.

Due to the heavy snowfall, most events, in-person school, and some businesses are closed for the day.

Since everyone will be stuck at home, people have been trying to clear their driveways and balcony from all the snow, but are having trouble keeping up as more and more comes down.

This guy is losing this battle. He’s probably thinking why did I even show up to work. #ONStorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/1RiEJrxgpA — melinda heans (@anonamelous) January 17, 2022

Toronto residents have been posting videos and photos of themselves trying to clear the snow from their homes all over Twitter.

Some Canadians certainly fit into the niceness stereotype, with tweets showing neighbours helping each other out of the snow.

What started off as a pilgrimage to the streetcar ended in a full St Clarens neighbour helping neighbour “shovel the stuck cars out” party. Everyone on my little street was eager to help as I went looking for volunteers - people helping people. You gotta love it #ONStorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/eIbWU0cQRX — Cass Van Wyck (@classvanwyck) January 17, 2022

All of the snow has got everyone outside trying to help each other out.

Some have even tweeted to let others know they're able to help them shovel if needed.

yo if you live in walking distance from me in downtown Toronto & need someone to shovel snow ill do it if you provide the shovel. — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) January 17, 2022

There are even videos of cars getting stuck and people coming to the aid of their drivers.

30 inches of snow last night in Toronto and the men in my parents neighbourhood are out shovelling the roads because the trucks didn’t clear them.



Toxic masculinity is awesome. pic.twitter.com/jIrbLzagJe — roobz 🌙 🌸 (@tishray) January 17, 2022

Some have spent over an hour just shoveling the sidewalks in front of their homes.

I'm also in Toronto. Took me an hour to shovel the sidewalk. I didn't bother with my driveway and went back inside. — Dell Eat (@Dell_Eat) January 17, 2022

Others haven't even bothered trying to conquer the wall of snow.

Our boys tried to start their #snowday in #Toronto this morning but didn’t get very far. Going to get my shovel. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/sfsfRRsPof — Markus O'Brien Fehr (@MarkusOBF) January 17, 2022

Although all this snow can be stressful, there are a few people joking about it.

If you're in the Toronto area, I recommend befriending your snow shovel because the two of you are going to be spending some quality time together :D — LCS Wooloo 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@LCS_Wooloo) January 17, 2022

People are constantly going outside to shovel snow and it's like a never-ending cycle of trying to figure out where they left off.

@metromorning Actual footage of me trying to find where I left the shovel this morning. Midtown Toronto. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/zmqguV5mW1 — Mark Jordan #GiveMore 🚴🏻⛷🎸 (@mojorising) January 17, 2022

Everyone is bracing for the snow by putting on their best winter gear from head to toe.

My husband reports, post shovel, that it is a ski mask worthy snow storm. “A LOT of blowing snow” says Felipe, a Toronto area man born in a famous beach town & raised in Montreal.



Ski mask to shovel

Ski mask to stand outside

Ski mask if walking

Ski mask for tobogganing #ONStorm — Stacy Kennedy (@MrsMarambio) January 17, 2022

If you've got some time today, try to head out and play in the snow for a bit. It's been a while since we've had a snow day, so go and relive your childhood and make some snow angels after you've shoveled your driveway. Hopefully they won't disappear too fast.