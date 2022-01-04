Special weather alert in effect for Toronto as dangerously strong winds approach

Toronto's weird winter weather continues as we move into the new year, with record-breaking high temperatures giving way to extreme cold and then going right back again over the span of just four days.

Now, it's the wind's turn to make a commotion — and we all know how much of a commotion the wind can make when it gets powered up.

"Strong winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h" are expected in Toronto on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The government agency issued a special weather statement for much of Southern Ontario, including the City of Toronto, as a result of its forecast just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Strong southwest winds are expected to pick up Wednesday afternoon and carry on into the evening as a cold front sweeps through the region.

"Power outages may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," reads Environment Canada's alert. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

As of early Tuesday evening, Toronto remains under a special weather statement, but this could be upgraded to a warning or watch, as has already happened in neighbouring regions such as Niagara, Kingston-Prince Edward and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand.

Meteorologists are calling for a high of 4 C with rain showers or flurries tomorrow, but things will cool off fast once the wind hits, sending temperatures plummeting down to - 7 C by Wednesday evening.