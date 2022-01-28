Toronto kitten born without a butthole now has a new home

There is a happy ending to a story about a kitten without a butthole that captured the attention of Toronto residents more than a year ago.

Dora came to the Annex Cat Rescue in the spring of 2020 with a rare birth defect: The tiny kitten was born without an anus and therefore couldn't poop — a very serious condition.

Fortunately, people rallied to support the kitten and ended up donating $22,582 to cover her medical costs, according to a new post from Annex Cat Rescue.

"We needed your help though and boy, did you give it," the rescue writes.

Dora was rushed into surgery and the Central Toronto Veterinary Referral Clinic was able to give her an anus.

Dora recovered with an "amazing foster family" for several months and is now finally ready for her new home.

The rescue announced that a vet technician, who "fell in love with little Dora" after helping treat her, decided to adopt the sweet kitten.

"As you can imagine, there could be no better mom for Dora than someone who knows her medical history and personality inside and out!" the rescue writes. "Dora is now at her new home and is already best buds with her adopted brother Coal and her forever mom Ina."

The photos shared show a happy-looking Dora exploring cat trees and bounding toward the camera.

"As a rescue, we agreed that as long as Dora was happy, we'd keep fighting for her, and we have never met a more loving and appreciative cat."