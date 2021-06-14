Toronto rallies to save tiny kitten who was born without a butthole

A young kitten born with an incredibly rare birth defect may get a new lease on life thanks to the efforts of a Toronto rescue organization and cat lovers around the world.

Dora, an adorable little tortoiseshell, recently came into the care of Annex Cat Rescue at the tender age of just eight weeks old.

"On June 9th, Dora was brought to the vet because she was showing signs of severe constipation," wrote the rescue in an Instagram post. "Unfortunately, Dora was diagnosed with an extremely rare birth defect: an Imperforate Anus. In other words, she was born without a butthole."

Prior to her revelatory veterinarian visit, Dora had miracuously survived all eight weeks of her life without ever having a bowel movement (though, as the rescue writes, "she gets in the litterbox and tries.")

Annex Cat Rescue sought to raise $6,500 for a complicated surgery to remove the "painful and life-threatening amount of fecal matter built up in her colon" as well as to construct an anus, reroute her insides and repair an internal tear.

A member of the rescue group tells blogTO that instead of $6,500, the rescue managed to raise over $10,000 in just a few days. Dora had her emergency surgery on Friday and now has an anus — but her aftercare has been difficult and she must recieve 24-hour support.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated on Dora's behalf. We love you!" wrote Annex Cat Rescue in an update on the post."Dora still hasn't passed a stool and may need another surgery. They are trying to de-clog her and the enemas aren't working."

The rescue organization is asking for a bit more help little Dora — who is described as an "adventurous and curious kitty known for her love of cuddles and gentle kisses."

Interested angels can donate to the cause right here.



"Annex Cat Rescue is a volunteer-run rescue and we rely entirely on donations. We want to provide Dora the best care possible, but we need your help!" writes the rescue. "Will you help Dora keep exploring?"