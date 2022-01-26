You can now get rapid antigen tests delivered in Toronto within 15 minutes

It feels like just yesterday that long lines snaked around blocks as people waited hours to get their hands on rapid antigen tests, a hot commodity that just got a whole lot easier for people in Toronto to acquire.

Whether it's for prepared meals, groceries or other goods, delivery apps have exploded onto the scene since the first lockdowns hit Toronto just shy of two years ago, and the latest app to launch in the city is offering over 2,000 items, including the Health Canada-approved rapid COVID antigen tests everyone has been clamouring to score.

Known as Tiggy, the app — already operating in the Vancouver area since last fall — launched in Toronto on Wednesday promising users 15-minute free delivery of fresh produce, groceries and healthcare items, including the aforementioned at-home test kits.

🚨New city, new areas🚨

Tiggy comes to Toronto!

Check out the delivery area and get your groceries delivered to your door in 15 min with no fees🚲 — Tiggy App (@TiggyApp) January 22, 2022

Tiggy is launching with a single "dark store" or micro fulfillment centre located at Queen and Richmond, to be followed by a second location at St. Clair and Dufferin on Feb 7. Additional locations around the GTA are planned to follow through 2022.

The app's bike couriers deliver to customers within a two-mile radius (3.2 km) of the brick-and-mortar stores, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight. Tiggy claims that most of these orders are fulfilled within 15 minutes or up to 30 minutes in some traffic and weather conditions.

It's far from the only offering among the items available, but the presence of rapid antigen tests is surprising considering how difficult they have been to procure in recent weeks.

Of course, that doesn't mean you can stock up on this newly-available supply. Tiggy is selling packs of five tests for $89.99 with a limit of one box per customer. That comes to about $18 per test, with no delivery fees or other costs added onto the sticker price.

And while the province has been offering free tests, the time and effort involved in getting your hands on a box is certainly a factor to consider, with many unable to sacrifice the time from their days or unwilling to line up with the masses to confirm their suspicion that they might have the virus.

This option may come with a cost, but it's a new and convenient way to look into possible exposures quickly and without throwing your entire schedule into disarray.