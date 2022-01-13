Ontario's most popular baby names for 2020 were exceedingly basic

If the iconic animated ABC Kids television series Recess were released today, you can bet your bottom dollar that the "The Ashleys" would be "The Olivias."

Olivia, Noah, Emma and Liam are 2020's answer to all of the Jessicas, Michaels, Amandas and Matthews born in Ontario around 1990 — but don't take my word for it, the numbers are all right here in the province's open data catalogue.

Since 1917, government officials have kept annual records tracking how many newborns are given each specific baby name entered into their system that year. More recently, they've been publishing an annual list of the province's most-popular monikers for baby boys and girls.

The data is slightly behind in terms of its publication — 2020's top baby names just came out today, in January of 2022 — but it's always fun to look at... even if it's become a bit predictable.

For the eleventh year in a row, "Olivia" topped the list of names for newborn baby girls in Ontario during 2020, followed (as it has been for years) by "Charlotte" and "Emma."

"Noah," "Liam," and "Benjamin" took the top three spots in 2020 for boy names — a departure from 2019 when "Lucas" got third place (preceded of course by Noah and Liam in spots 1 and 2.)

Benjamin rose in 2020 from fourth place to third. What a zany time we live in!

While 2020's list of the top 10 baby boy and girl names in Ontario remains largely unchanged compared to the previous year and even the past decade, three new names did make the most-recent roundup: Isla, Theodore and Leo.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 most-popular baby names in Ontario.

Most popular baby names for girls in 2020

Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Sophia Ava Isla Chloe Evelyn Mia

Most popular baby names for boys in 2020

Noah Liam Benjamin Oliver Jack Lucas Theodore William Ethan Leo

"Parents should register their child's birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborns," wrote the provincial government in a release announcing the list of names today.

"ServiceOntario's 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was updated this past fall, making it even easier to register a birth. The refreshed Newborn Bundle allows parents to quickly apply for their child's birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service all through one application."

Cool beans, Ontario.