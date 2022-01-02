City
ontario restrictions

Here's the new restrictions expected to be announced for Ontario

A new set of restrictions are expected to be announced for Ontario as early as Monday after Premier Doug Ford met with his cabinet on Sunday in the wake of escalating infections in the province.

According to various media reports, the new restrictions could impact restaurants, gyms, hair salons, events and a slew of other businesses that have already been hard hit by a series of lockdowns over the past couple of years.

The list of new restrictions expected to be announced for Ontario include:

  • A temporary ban on indoor dining at bars, cafes and restaurants
  • Closing gyms and personal care services like hair salons
  • Capacity limits on retail stores
  • Cancelling all concerts and ticketed events
  • Limits on weddings, banquet halls and other social gatherings
  • Lowering indoor gathering limits from 10 to 5 people, all fully vaccinated

New restrictions could come into effect as early as Wednesday, Jan 5.

An announcement could also come Monday regarding schools, with the Ontario government now expected to revert to online learning only for at least the next two weeks. 

Schools were expected to open for in-person classes this Wednesday.

