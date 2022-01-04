More than $55K raised for family of teen pedestrian killed in downtown Toronto

The death of 18-year-old Kean McKenzie, who was struck by a car in downtown Toronto on Boxing Day, has shocked and saddened people all over the world, leading to renewed calls for better pedestrian safety measures in Canada's largest city.

McKenzie, of Hamilton, is one of at least 58 people killed on Toronto roads in 2021.

The young man's family says that he was standing at the corner of Yonge and Richmond Streets in Toronto on December 26 with his father and brother when a motor vehicle collision "hurtled an SUV through the air towards the sidewalk."

COLLISION:

Richmond St + Yonge St

* 2:02 pm *

- 2 car crash

- 1 car flipped over

- 1 car pushed off roadway

- Pedestrians struck

- Unknown how many or how serious the injuries

- Expect roads to be closed

- Will update#GO2486085

^dh pic.twitter.com/hS6nhLEqPx — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2021

Both Kean and his younger brother Dylan were struck, along with at least eight other people, and rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The McKenzie family announced in an update on GoFundMe that the boys' father, Sean, had been released from hospital and that Dylan was recovering.

Then, on New Year's Day, less than one week after the collision, they broke the tragic news of Kean's death.

Teenager, Kean McKenzie was killed in last weeks wild crash involving a rolling SUV hitting a group of pedestrians. Please support the family's GOFUNDME linked in the article: https://t.co/YndinQXfMa — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) January 3, 2022

"Today, our family shares the sad news that Kean has succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the catastrophic accident on Boxing Day," reads the fundraising page, initially set up to help pay for rehabilitation and recovery.



"The family requests privacy while they navigate this terrible loss. RIP Kean, our sweet angel."

As of press time on Tuesday morning, $56,236 had been raised for the McKenzie family — significantly more than their initial fundraising goal of $5,000.

Please pray for my friend and her boys. The boys were hit by an SUV on Boxing Day and are in critical condition.🙏🙏😭https://t.co/Y1ck2arKBX — 💞~Deb~💞Loving Life & The People In It 🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@80sgirlforever) December 29, 2021

Friends, family members and compassionate strangers are grieving the young man's death and continue to donate to the fundraiser as news of his untimely passing spreads.

"The Sunset Grill family would like to express our deepest condolences for this tragic loss," wrote Peter Gianakas, owner of the Sunset Grill at Yonge and Richmond, when donating $500 to the family on Monday.

"Sending my deepest condolences for your tragic loss," wrote another contributor who donated $100.

"May Kean rest in peace and may perpetual light be upon him. I am praying for you and sending love to endure the difficult days ahead. Wishing Dylan continued strength and healing."