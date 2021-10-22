Calls for increased road safety grow in Toronto after 17-year-old pedestrian hit and killed

October has been a tragic month for collisions in Toronto and calls for increased road safety are growing following the deaths of several people, including 17-year-old Nadia Mozumder.

Nadia died on Oct. 19 after she was hit crossing Danforth Avenue, going north on the east side of Birchmount Road. She was hit by a van turning southbound from Birchmount Road to eastbound Danforth Avenue, according to police.

Police charged a 40-year-old woman from Oshawa with careless driving causing death and not turning safely.

Nadia's father, Azizul Mozumder, called for justice for his daughter.

He told reporters, "I lost my everything" at the funeral for his daughter on Thursday.

Car speed is the killer. “A Toronto city councillor says the city will be “aggressively” looking at how to improve road safety at a Scarborough intersection where a 17-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday morning” https://t.co/OcXbETzOlz — Raghu Venugopal (@raghu_venugopal) October 21, 2021

A family friend pleaded with drivers to be careful on the roads.

"I hope whoever is watching this, whenever you see a pedestrian, regardless if they're young, old, or a youth, please slow down, look left, right and centre — and then proceed," said Moqsood Hussaine.

"Because you're not just hurting one person ... and no one wants to hit anybody and no one wants to be in an accident. So if you can err on the side of caution, that will help everyone in the long run."

Residents in the area said people tend to drive too fast.

The fatality was one of far too many this month in Toronto.

In the evening of Oct. 19, an 81-year-old man was hit by two vehicles while crossing O'Connor Drive at Pape Avenue. Following this crash, people said the intersection is one of most dangerous areas for road users in the entire city.

The federal MP is being more outspoken on road safety than the local councillor. @PaulaFletcherTO what are you going to do? https://t.co/LEfvRN1gzp — Richard Carlson (@RichardKCarlson) October 20, 2021

On Oct. 15, a 59-year-old man died in a crash at Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue. Police said both vehicles involved in the crash were driving at high speeds.

On Oct. 13, a 61-year-old woman was killed crossing The Donway West, and on Oct. 1, a 46-year-old man was hit crossing from the northwest corner to the southwest corner on Midland Avenue at Eglinton Avenue East. He died the next day in hospital.

Following the tragic death of two people, Valdemar and Fatima Avila, at Parkside Drive and Spring Road on Oct. 12, Safe Parkside has planned a peaceful protest march at 4 p.m. Oct. 26.

The event is aimed at promoting safe streets, and protesters plan to march southbound from Bloor down Parkside Drive to Spring Road, closing the road with the help of the Toronto Bike Brigade.

There have been similar calls in the past and Toronto initiated Vision Zero in 2017, but street safety remains a problem.

"The tragic vehicle collision on Parkside Drive should have never happened," MPP for Parkdale-High Park Bhutila Karpoche said.

"Lives are lost every year in Toronto because of unsafe streets. The Ford government must support municipalities in making streets safer and protect vulnerable road users. We cannot overlook road violence and delay action."