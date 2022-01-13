These are the the best places to work in Toronto and Canada this year

Seeing as many aspects of daily life have drastically changed for most of us in light of the pandemic — including what typical day at work looks like — there are many Canadians who are reassessing things and looking to make a big switch, whether it be in their career, their home, or in other areas.

For anyone looking to jump to a new position at a new company, Glassdoor has just released its list of the best Canadian employers to work for in 2022, as voted on by actual staffers at the companies themselves.

Topping the list of both household name and lesser-known brands is tenured tech giant Dell Technologies, which is headquartered in North York, with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Workers cite excellent workplace culture, opportunities for growth and upward momentum, and the fact that Dell "genuinely cares about work-life balance" as some of their main reasons.

Next up is, perhaps a little surprising given how frustrating customer-facing work in hospitality can be, Keg Restaurants, with a rating of 4.3 stars due to perks like its great team atmosphere, great salary and benefits, and the fact that employees feel like they matter in decision-making and are cared about.

Drumroll, please 🥁🥁… Our Best Places to Work in 2022 list is LIVE. Check out the full list here: https://t.co/8Q86L6G4oi. #GlassdoorBPTW pic.twitter.com/S0Hl9h9K5h — Glassdoor (@Glassdoor) January 12, 2022

Rounding out the top five are healthcare player Roche, which specializes in medicines and diagnostics at offices in Mississauga, Ontario and Laval, Quebec; telecom equipment company Ciena, which staff call "a people-centric company" with flexible paid time-off options; and Google, which employes say offers great perks, salary and benefits, not to mention engaging work projects.

Others in the top 25 list in Canada include Desjardins (in 8th), Jazz Aviation (in 10th), Enbridge (in 23rd) and both Microsoft and Apple (in 16 and 25th place, respectively).

Also making an appearance, oddly enough, are the City of Mississauga (which employees say has great colleagues and management) and Ville de Montréal.

The list for Toronto looks much the same, with a few omissions of non-Toronto-based businesses and the addition of McElhanney, Rio Tinto and Levio.

The full list for Canada and various other countries, as well as reviews from real past and present workers, can be found via Glassdoor.