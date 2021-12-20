What's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto 2021

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Eve 2021 will have you out and about before everything shuts down on Christmas Day. While things may close early come December 24 you'll still be able to run out for your last few errands.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Eve in Toronto this year.
General
Open
- Banks
- Government offices
- Mail delivery
- TTC and GO Transit
Food & Drink
Open
- Grocery stores will be open but may have reduced hours.
- LCBO locations will be open but close at 6 p.m.
- Select The Beer Store locations will have extended hours.
- Indie bottle shops
- Select restaurants and bars will keep their doors open on Christmas Eve. It's best to call ahead to confirm as many have closed up shop for the holidays due to the new restrictions in place.
Malls & Attractions
Open
- Shopping malls will be open but may have reduced hours.
- Select attractions like skating rinks, movie theatres, the Toronto Zoo and the CN Tower will remain open on December 24. It's best to call ahead as some will have reduced hours.