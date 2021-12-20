These are the LCBO hours in Ontario for Christmas Eve 2021

LCBO hours for Christmas Eve 2021 will have you making a mad dash before stores completely close up shop on December 25. Like lots of stores in the province, locations of the booze purveyor will be shutting their doors early come December 24.

While LCBO is typically open until 9 p.m. on any given day on Christmas Eve stores will close promptly at 6 p.m.

The Beer Store will be taking a different approach by having select stores open for extended hours on both December 23 and 24. Indie bottle shops along with a slew of restaurants serving up beer and wine are also another option to get your fix on Christmas Eve.

But it's not just Christmas Eve you need to plan for. LCBO stores in Toronto and Ontario will be closed on Christmas Day and only select locations will reopen for Boxing Day.