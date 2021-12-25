What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto for 2021

What's open on Boxing Day 2021 in Toronto will be your guide through one of the most popular shopping days of the year. Unlike Christmas Day most of the city has reopened their doors on December 26.
Here's what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
Food and Drink
Open
- Most major chains and grocers will be open on Boxing Day, though many will operate on holiday hours. Call ahead to confirm individual store hours.
- Select Beer Store locations
- Select LCBO locations
- Select indie bottle shops
- Select restaurants and bars will keep their doors open on Boxing Day. It's best to call ahead to confirm as many have closed up shop due to the new restrictions in place and the holidays.
Malls and Attractions
Open
- Shopping malls
- Select attractions like skating rinks, movie theatres, the AGO and the CN Tower will remain open on December 26. Call ahead to confirm hours of operation.