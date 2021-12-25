What's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto for 2021

What's open on Boxing Day 2021 in Toronto will be your guide through one of the most popular shopping days of the year. Unlike Christmas Day most of the city has reopened their doors on December 26.

Here's what's open and closed on Boxing Day in Toronto this year.

General

Closed

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food and Drink



Open

Most major chains and grocers will be open on Boxing Day, though many will operate on holiday hours. Call ahead to confirm individual store hours.

Select Beer Store locations

Select LCBO locations

Select indie bottle shops

Select restaurants and bars will keep their doors open on Boxing Day. It's best to call ahead to confirm as many have closed up shop due to the new restrictions in place and the holidays.

Malls and Attractions

Open