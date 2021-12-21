What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2021

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2021 is vital information to navigate the city on a day where it seems like everything is shuttered. December 25 is one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few exceptions.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day 2021 in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- GO Transit and TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
- Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.
Locations of Summerhill Marker will operate on reduced hours on December 25. Photo by Hector Vasquez
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
Movie theatres across the city will be showing your favourite flicks. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls and Attractions
Closed
- The majority of shopping malls and city attractions like the Toronto Eaton Centre, Evergreen Brick Works and the Distillery Winter Village will be closed on December 25 with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
- Movie theatres
- Outdoor skating rinks like Nathan Phillips Square and The Bentway.
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. East) - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Blvd.) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.