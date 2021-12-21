City
open christmas day

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2021

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2021 is vital information to navigate the city on a day where it seems like everything is shuttered. December 25 is one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day 2021 in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • GO Transit and TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.
  • Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Open Christmas Day

Locations of Summerhill Marker will operate on reduced hours on December 25. Photo by Hector Vasquez

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

Open Christmas Day

Movie theatres across the city will be showing your favourite flicks. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • The majority of shopping malls and city attractions like the Toronto Eaton Centre, Evergreen Brick Works and the Distillery Winter Village will be closed on December 25 with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
  • Movie theatres
  • Outdoor skating rinks like Nathan Phillips Square and The Bentway.
  • Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Ave. East) - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ripley's Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Blvd.) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
