What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2021

What's open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day 2021 is vital information to navigate the city on a day where it seems like everything is shuttered. December 25 is one of the few days of the year where most the city shuts its doors. There are, however, a few exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day 2021 in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

GO Transit and TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

The majority of shopping malls and city attractions like the Toronto Eaton Centre, Evergreen Brick Works and the Distillery Winter Village will be closed on December 25 with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open