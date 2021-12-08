City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto sign

Toronto just added a giant pink bandage to its iconic illuminated sign

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Welcome to Torontpinkbandage, ladies and gentlemen! A city where encouraging people to get vaccinated trumps literally everything other than a richly-justified Indigenous medicine wheel and a Canadian flag.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy unveiled a new, freshly-modified illuminated Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square late Tuesday afternoon, representing the first major design tweak to the popular attraction in more than three years.

This one is temporary, but it's meaningful (albeit maybe not as much as the last emblem added). It's a "Team Toronto" pink bandage, right in the middle of the last "O."

"The pink bandage has been the emblem of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign since last January when the city began to roll out its vaccination plans," reads a release from the city announcing the news.

"The emblem has appeared in all city advertising, in communications materials, on signage and stickers handed out at city-run vaccination clinics and has symbolized the efforts to promote and encourage vaccination against COVID-19."

"With Health Canada's approval of the vaccine for kids aged five to 11, adding the pink bandage to the Toronto sign is intended to encourage parents and caregivers to vaccinate their kids, as well as encourage all those who are eligible for their first, second and booster doses to take that next step," reads the release, suggesting that the move is more for the benefit of children than adults.

Either way, it's cute, if not a bit strange to see a Band-Aid (sorry, Johnson & Johnson owns that brand name — it's actually called an "adhesive bandage") on one of the city's most-Instagrammed emblems.

"We continue to see great progress in reaching our goal of 90 per cent of eligible residents age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated, Now with third doses available to those eligible and vaccinations available for kids age five to 11, we hope our pink bandage encourages even more people to take that next step in helping to protect themselves and our community," said Cressy when unveiling the changed sign on Tuesday.

"Adding the pink bandage, the symbol of the City's vaccination campaign, to the iconic Toronto Sign will signal brightly our commitment to helping everyone access COVID-19 vaccinations," said Tory similarly.

"I encourage everyone to take advantage of the many opportunities to become fully vaccinated."

Lead photo by

John Tory

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Spring-like temperatures in the double digits headed for Toronto this weekend

Racist tirade and physical attack captured on video in Barrie

TTC worker heroically guards escalator that somebody pooped on

Impaired Ontario driver hits car and then stops to eat chicken wings

Toronto just added a giant pink bandage to its iconic illuminated sign

Vote for your favourites in 13 new best of categories

Ontario official says viral letter calling for criminalization of unvaccinated people is fake

Nobody is using the new GO Transit line out of Toronto that everyone was so excited about