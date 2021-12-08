Toronto just added a giant pink bandage to its iconic illuminated sign

Welcome to Torontpinkbandage, ladies and gentlemen! A city where encouraging people to get vaccinated trumps literally everything other than a richly-justified Indigenous medicine wheel and a Canadian flag.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy unveiled a new, freshly-modified illuminated Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square late Tuesday afternoon, representing the first major design tweak to the popular attraction in more than three years.

This one is temporary, but it's meaningful (albeit maybe not as much as the last emblem added). It's a "Team Toronto" pink bandage, right in the middle of the last "O."

"The pink bandage has been the emblem of the city’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign since last January when the city began to roll out its vaccination plans," reads a release from the city announcing the news.

"The emblem has appeared in all city advertising, in communications materials, on signage and stickers handed out at city-run vaccination clinics and has symbolized the efforts to promote and encourage vaccination against COVID-19."

Today, we unveiled a new illuminated #TeamToronto pink bandage added to the Toronto Sign at Nathan Phillips Square.



As the symbol of the City’s vaccination campaign, this illustrates our incredible progress to date and continued commitment to getting residents vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/dbDjyuj8WN — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 7, 2021

"With Health Canada's approval of the vaccine for kids aged five to 11, adding the pink bandage to the Toronto sign is intended to encourage parents and caregivers to vaccinate their kids, as well as encourage all those who are eligible for their first, second and booster doses to take that next step," reads the release, suggesting that the move is more for the benefit of children than adults.

Either way, it's cute, if not a bit strange to see a Band-Aid (sorry, Johnson & Johnson owns that brand name — it's actually called an "adhesive bandage") on one of the city's most-Instagrammed emblems.

"We continue to see great progress in reaching our goal of 90 per cent of eligible residents age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated, Now with third doses available to those eligible and vaccinations available for kids age five to 11, we hope our pink bandage encourages even more people to take that next step in helping to protect themselves and our community," said Cressy when unveiling the changed sign on Tuesday.

"Adding the pink bandage, the symbol of the City's vaccination campaign, to the iconic Toronto Sign will signal brightly our commitment to helping everyone access COVID-19 vaccinations," said Tory similarly.

"I encourage everyone to take advantage of the many opportunities to become fully vaccinated."