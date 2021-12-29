What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2022

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2022 is crucial information to known when finding your way around the city at a time when seemingly everything is closed. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Only select grocers will be open for shopping on January 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
Toronto Eaton Centre will be open with capacity limits on New Year's Day. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Skating rinks across the city will be open for some outdoor fun on January 1. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Attractions
Closed
- Bata Shoe Museum
- Canada's Wonderland
- Gardiner Museum
- MOCA
Open