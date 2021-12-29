What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2022

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day 2022 is crucial information to known when finding your way around the city at a time when seemingly everything is closed. Similar to Christmas Day, it's one of the few days of the year when most of the of the city is on pause.

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year's Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Bata Shoe Museum

Canada's Wonderland

Gardiner Museum

MOCA

Open