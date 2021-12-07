Ontario official says viral letter calling for criminalization of unvaccinated people is fake

The provincial government has confirmed that a widely-shared, sketchy-looking letter in which Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott appeared to demand unvaccinated people be arrested is absolutely fake.

The letter, posted widely on socials and even shared by Premier Doug Ford's daugher and notorious anti-vaxxer Krista Haynes Ford (who most recently reposted it to her Instagram story saying "I've been told this is a fake document" on Monday), has all of the official letterheads associated with the Ministry of Health and the Solicitor General's Office.

Dated December 3 and addressed to Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair and Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, the missive asks for "immediate action" against unvaccinated Canadians, calling for their "mandatory draft, criminalization and apprehension."

"While most Canadians have done their duty by being fully vaccinated, there is an increasing amount woh have no consideration for others and it has become evident that individuals are able to bypaass the vaccination requirements to maintain a quality of life," the poorly-written dupe reads.

It asks for not only the above measures, but the implementation of a mandatory 14-day hotel quaranine for people passing through popular land border crossings from the U.S., as well as the completion of five "maximum security quarantine facilities."

A manufactured letter falsely claiming to be sent from @SylviaJonesMPP and myself on December 3rd has been circulating online.



No such letter has ever been drafted or sent. The matter has been referred to the Ontario Provincial Police. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 6, 2021

"Signed" by Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, the correspondence is indeed terrifying, though pretty evidently false given its extreme nature.

Still, Minister Elliott took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to confirm that it is indeed a fake, and that the Ontario Provincial Police are now investigating its origins.

"No such letter has ever been drafted or sent," she affirmed, calling the letter "manufactured" and "false."

Tensions surrounding the politicized issue of vaccine passports continue to escalate worldwide, with Ontario officials saying this week that the proof of vaccination system — which Ford has reiterated on multiple occassions is only temporary — may be in place longer than planned thanks to the new Omicron variant.