Ontario vaccine portal totally slammed as people 18+ rush to book COVID booster shots

Ontario's provincial vaccine booking portal is the place to hang out this morning (virtually) as booster shot appointments become available to everyone 18+ and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sends case numbers skyrocketing.

Unfortunately, the wait times are proving absolutely ridiculous to some — not only for getting a third dose in their arms, but even just to schedule an appointment for one.

Those who'd earlier predicted a Hunger Games-like experience can consider themselves validated.

After logging in to Ontario's vaccine portal this morning pic.twitter.com/W8KdgOsepn — Brad T (@Sammich_BLT) December 20, 2021

"Due to high volumes on Ontario's COVID-19 enhanced vaccine certificate and appointment booking systems you may experience longer than normal wait times to book an appointment or download an enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code," reads a message atop the government's COVID-19 portal as of Monday morning.

Booking a booster on the Ontario vaccine portal is like the worlds biggest ever game of Whack'a'Mole - but with only one mole per 10k players. #COVID19ON — Tobias Vaughn (@TobiasVaughn) December 20, 2021

After inputting their Health Card number and all other necessary information on the provincial booking website, many people have reported being dropped into a queue of tens of thousands of people.

It’s going to be a long day… pic.twitter.com/tnm0ar579O — Kenyon Wallace (@KenyonWallace) December 20, 2021

As of 8 a.m., most were being given wait time quotes of more than an hour — if they could manage to get a spot in line at all.

I guess someone hasn't yet opened up Ontario Covid vaccine reservation site yet for booster shots for all - I'm 47 and had my second shot in June, but no dice. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/KCi1J56l8T — Chris McClure (@chrisjmcclure) December 20, 2021

Premier Doug Ford announced late last week that booster vaccine eligibility would be expanding earlier than planned on December 20 to include anyone 18 or older whose second dose was at least three months ago.

With infections rising fast and new restrictions coming into effect pretty much every couple of days at this point, Ontarians are clearly eager to protect themselves the best they can.

But similar to previous vaccine rollouts, this one is being criticized widely as unorganized and ineffective.

Waited 55 minutes to enter the Vaccine Portal website only to be redirected back to the Ontario vaccine portal page because there are no available appointments in Toronto Public Health - great work, @fordnation @celliottability ! — Natasha Abraham (@natashabraham92) December 20, 2021

There's nothing like waiting for more than an hour only to be redirected back to the exact website you just left.

gets better..... finally got through and it gave me 5 clinic options. Click on the first option and it redirected me to another website.... ready for it? IT WAS THE ONTARIO BOOKING PORTAL. — Larysa Woloszansky (@LarysaW) December 20, 2021

Some people have clearly been successful in getting through to the booking page, however, as most slots had already been taken within just minutes of 8 a.m., when many expected the expanded eligibility requirements to take effect.

My partner and I just tried to book appointments. It let us into the booking portal. We waited 15 minutes. When it got to the booking step, it said no more appointments were available. — Noah Richardson (@njdrichardson) December 20, 2021

The popular Vaccine Hunters Twitter account let its more than 260,000 followers know late Sunday night that people 18 and over could start scheduling appointments through the provincial booking system a bit earlier than expected.

Happy I was awake to see this post at 1am, as 2 of my 4kids now have booster appointments in December.



Extremely unfortunate for those thinking the Ontario Portal would open at 8am this morning…it’s not right🤷‍♀️ — Nathalie😷🧘🏻‍♀️☕️🏃🏼‍♀️🧬 (@NatLauter) December 20, 2021

Night owls were grateful, but some are also chiding the government for being inconsistent and effectively betraying people who had carefully planned to log on at 8 a.m. sharp in order to secure a booking.

love that ontario opened the vaccine booking portal at 12am when i kept reading 8am everywhere



i’m 2 days away from hiting the 6 month mark but my appointment isn’t till the middle of february (yayyyy) — anne (@ANNESGLUM) December 20, 2021

"There may be limited access to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in your region at this time," reads a notice on the portal. "Individual public health units are working to add appointments to vaccination centres on an ongoing basis."

While this is true, the only appointments that have been added anywhere near Toronto at present are for January and February of 2022.

Love to get on the Ontario vaccine portal and find no appointments for a booster sooner than February, this will surely stop Omicron in its tracks



(Yes, I know more spots will be added! Maybe do that in advance of eligibility opening up to 18+ rather than reactively, afterwards) — Grace, your deer friend 🏳️‍⚧️🦌 (@lukewarmdeer) December 20, 2021

Those with plans for (scaled back) holiday gatherings aren't thrilled to learn that they'll have to wait until next year to get a COVID-19 booster, nor are those who live in regions of the province where they can't book appointments through the government's official portal at all.

Here's the kicker:



NOT ALL towns & areas use Ontario's Vaccine Booking System Portal!



Yes you read that right.



THAT MEANS Vax Hunger Games are NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART



Participate ONLY IF YOU CAN MONITOR "hunters" on social media every minute & can rush at a moment's notice — Immigrants Canada (@immigrantsnews) December 20, 2021

Fortunately, the vaccine booking portal isn't the only option Ontarians have for securing a booster shot; third doses are also available at many pharmacies and walk-in clinics.

"We thank you for your patience, and ask that you check back regularly or check for availability through other channels such as pharmacy, primary care settings, and walk-in clinics," advises the provincial government on its vaccine booking site.

Good advice, I suppose, but not exactly what people want to hear after waiting for more than an hour to come up empty.

May the odds be ever in your favour, folks.