Here's when you'll be able to schedule your COVID vaccine booster shot in Ontario

Ontario is expanding booster shot eligibility for adults who want a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but those of us under 50 will have to wait a little bit longer than our parents' demographic.

The province announced Friday afternoon that, starting on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., individuals aged 18 and over would be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment.

Only adults who've been fully vaccinated for 168 days (half a year) will be eligible for a booster at this time, unless otherwise recommended for medical reasons.

Booster shots can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal, at select pharmacies and through qualified healthcare providers.

Some 18+ individuals are already eligible for a booster of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but only if they have "an allergy or contraindication to mRNA vaccines."

Most of us, however, will have to wait until the new year to get our third dose, unless we're over the age of 50. Eligibility opens up to that age bracket in Ontario this Monday, December 13, at 8:00 a.m.

"As we continue to learn more about the Omicron variant, we are taking additional measures to protect our progress as we head into the winter months," said Minister of Health Christine Elliott on Friday, announcing stronger proof-of-vaccination requirements among other measures prompted by a spike in recent cases.

"Getting vaccinated and adhering to public health and workplace safety measures will continue to protect us and our loved ones against COVID and variants, but we won't hesitate to continue to take swift action to ensure the continued health and safety of all Ontarians."

"Ontario, like other jurisdictions around the world, is seeing concerning trends in public health and health care indicators, and additional measures are required to protect our progress for the long-term," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, on Friday similarly.

"All Ontarians are strongly urged to follow these and existing measures and get vaccinated with a first, second or booster dose if you have not done so already."