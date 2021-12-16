City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Huge TTC service outage throws Toronto morning rush hour into chaos

It's just another weekday morning in Toronto, as a major outage has temporarily halted service on the TTC's Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, making for a chaotic morning commute for passengers between Victoria Park and St George stations.

The TTC reported the outage at 7:19 a.m., citing signal problems and assuring commuters that dreaded shuttle bus replacements were on the way.

These shuttle buses, known for their inadequacy in replacing high-capacity subway lines and notoriously cramped conditions, are especially concerning for commuters given the recent spike in COVID cases.

And it seems like the TTC was struggling to get enough of these buses on the road fast enough to meet rush-hour demand.

The replacement buses filled up quickly, and many people either couldn't fit or just didn't want to assume the crammed close-quarters health risk.

Throw in the stress of being late for work or school with the inconvenience and perceived health risks of shuttle buses, and commuters are bound to get a little irritated.

With tensions high, sometimes things even boil over, and a few reports of fighting have come in this morning.

With approximately 9.5 kilometres of track out of commission this morning, it's going to take a lot of these shuttle buses to move a large portion of the city.

The TTC has been providing regular updates to the situation on their @TTCnotices Twitter feed.

