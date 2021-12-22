Canada just announced new benefits for workers affected by local lockdowns

People impacted by Ontario's latest round of lockdown restrictions could qualify for benefits Canada just announced.

The lockdown measures, handed down last week due to rising concerns about the Omicron variant, sent some businesses — including restaurants and gyms — to close temporarily.

Now the federal government announced it is expanding the eligibility of the Local Lockdown Program to include employers subject to capacity-limiting restrictions of 50 per cent or more. The program's month revenue decline threshold requirement is now reduced to 25 per cent.

Eligible employers will receive wage and rent subsidies from 25 per cent up to a maximum of 75 per cent, depending on their degree of revenue loss. The 12-month revenue decline test continues to not be required in order to access this support.

The government is also expanding the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit to include workers in regions where provincial or territorial governments have introduced capacity-limiting restrictions of 50 per cent or more.

This benefit will provide $300 a week in income support to eligible workers who are directly affected by a COVID-19-related public health lockdown, and who have lost 50 per cent or more of their income as a result.

"The Omicron variant is a real and serious threat to the health and safety of Canadians and the capacity of our health care system," said Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

"The federal government will continue to help Canadians through the pandemic and ensure Canada’s economic recovery leaves no one behind."

These updated benefits apply from Dec. 19 to Feb. 12, during which time it is expected that public health authorities will continue to implement "circuit-breaker" restrictions that limit the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across Canada.