Here's where you can find all 50 of Toronto's new speed enforcement camera locations

The City of Toronto continues to see great returns on its investment into an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system, with cameras issuing more than 21,000 tickets to too-fast drivers this past September alone.

More than 260,603 speeding tickets have in fact been issued via photo radar in Toronto since the program's launch in July of 2020, according to the city's data portal, all of them to motorists speeding in school zones and all of them by just 50 machines.

But not all of these tickets have been issued from the same 50 radar locations: You see, the ASE units are rotated every three to six months.

One such rotation — the fourth ever — just took place across the city and is now complete, giving Toronto drivers 50 new locations to watch out for (and hopefully curb their dangerous driving behaviours for good.)

"The Automated Speed Enforcement program continues to promote safe driving by reducing speeds near schools in Community Safety Zones," said Mayor John Tory in a release formally announcing the new camera locations on Friday.

"This program, coupled with the many Vision Zero initiatives we are deploying across the city, is an essential speed management measure that we are using to ensure our streets are safer for everyone, especially for schoolchildren, older adults, pedestrians and cyclists."

Cycle rotations are planned, says the city "to help reduce speeding at more areas with safety concerns, encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits."

Signs have been posted at all locations to warn drivers in advance of the changes and everyone should note that, despite being prompted by robots with cameras, these tickets are real.

The ASE system captures images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit, but those images are all then reviewed by Provincial Offence Officers who actually issue the tickets to whomever is registered as the vehicle's owner.

Here's where you'll find Toronto's fleet of 50 speed enforcement cameras right now (there's a handy map version on the city's website, too):

The current ASE locations are: