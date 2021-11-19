Here's where you can find all 50 of Toronto's new speed enforcement camera locations

The City of Toronto continues to see great returns on its investment into an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system, with cameras issuing more than 21,000 tickets to too-fast drivers this past September alone.
More than 260,603 speeding tickets have in fact been issued via photo radar in Toronto since the program's launch in July of 2020, according to the city's data portal, all of them to motorists speeding in school zones and all of them by just 50 machines.
But not all of these tickets have been issued from the same 50 radar locations: You see, the ASE units are rotated every three to six months.
One such rotation — the fourth ever — just took place across the city and is now complete, giving Toronto drivers 50 new locations to watch out for (and hopefully curb their dangerous driving behaviours for good.)
"The Automated Speed Enforcement program continues to promote safe driving by reducing speeds near schools in Community Safety Zones," said Mayor John Tory in a release formally announcing the new camera locations on Friday.
"This program, coupled with the many Vision Zero initiatives we are deploying across the city, is an essential speed management measure that we are using to ensure our streets are safer for everyone, especially for schoolchildren, older adults, pedestrians and cyclists."
Cycle rotations are planned, says the city "to help reduce speeding at more areas with safety concerns, encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits."
Signs have been posted at all locations to warn drivers in advance of the changes and everyone should note that, despite being prompted by robots with cameras, these tickets are real.
The ASE system captures images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit, but those images are all then reviewed by Provincial Offence Officers who actually issue the tickets to whomever is registered as the vehicle's owner.
Here's where you'll find Toronto's fleet of 50 speed enforcement cameras right now (there's a handy map version on the city's website, too):
The current ASE locations are:
- Kipling Avenue south of Snaresbrook Drive (Etobicoke North)
- Silverstone Drive north of Avening Drive (Etobicoke North)
- The Westway west of Brampton Road (Etobicoke Centre)
- Montgomery Road near Loyalist Road (Etobicoke Centre)
- Birmingham Street west of Kipling Avenue (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Royal York Road north of Coney Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Priscilla Avenue south of Dundas Street West (Parkdale-High Park)
- Jane Street south of Weatherell Street (Parkdale-High Park)
- Lawrence Avenue West east of Martini Drive (York South-Weston)
- King Street south of George Street (York South-Weston)
- Sheppard Avenue West east of Buckland Road (York Centre)
- Faywood Boulevard near Norcross Road (York Centre)
- Jane Street north of Clair Road (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Yorkwoods Gate east of Jane Street (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Glenmount Avenue near Madoc Drive (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Avenue Road south of Caribou Road (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Dufferin Street north of Norton Avenue (Davenport)
- Oakwood Avenue near Biggar Avenue (Davenport)
- Queens Quay West east of Bathurst Street (Spadina-Fort York)
- Givins Street south of Argyle Street (Spadina-Fort York)
- Davenport Road near Bishop Street (University-Rosedale)
- Beverley Street near D’Arcy Street (University-Rosedale)
- Bathurst Street near Ardmore Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Arlington Avenue south of Durham Avenue (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Queen Street East near Sackville Street (Toronto Centre)
- Isabella Street west of Sherbourne Street (Toronto Centre)
- Donlands Avenue near Memorial Park Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)
- Westwood Avenue west of Carlaw Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)
- Lawrence Avenue East east of Mildenhall Road (Don Valley West)
- Banbury Road near Portsmith Road (Don Valley West)
- Scarsdale Road south of York Mills Road (Don Valley East)
- Wallingford Road north of Cassandra Boulevard (Don Valley East)
- Victoria Park Avenue north of Old Sheppard Avenue (Don Valley North)
- Brian Drive north of Clydesdale Drive (Don Valley North)
- Senlac Road south of Horsham Avenue (Willowdale)
- Cactus Avenue north of Moore Park Avenue (Willowdale)
- O’Connor Drive near Wakunda Place (Beaches-East York)
- Cosburn Avenue west of Binswood Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Kingston Road east of Chine Drive (Scarborough Southwest)
- Cathedral Bluffs Drive south of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest)
- Birchmount Road south of Ellendale Drive (Scarborough Centre)
- Dewey Drive east of Pharmacy Avenue (Scarborough Centre)
- Warden Avenue south of Glen Springs Drive (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Lockie Avenue east of Donalda Crescent (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Finch Avenue East west of Neilson Road (Scarborough North)
- Nugget Avenue east of Transfer Place (Scarborough North)
- Bellamy Road North south of Northleigh Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Brimorton Drive near Amberjack Boulevard (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Manse Road near 292 Manse Rd. (Scarborough-Rouge Park)
- Wickson Trail west of Brenyon Way (Scarborough-Rouge Park)