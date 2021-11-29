City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto snowfall

People upset that bike lanes in Toronto are already a total mess after first snowfall

Toronto got dumped with its first snowfall of the year on Sunday, creating a total mess for bike lanes in the city. 

People are complaining about the fact that lanes for bikes have been neglected, as roads get priority for snow clearing. 

One woman witnessed a winter maintenance team shovelling extra snow into bike lanes while she was cycling at Parliament and Shuter. 

The situation escalated after she took a picture of the snow-filled bike lane in front of her.

Others biking around the city on Sunday had similar experiences watching another shoveller pour snow into a bike lane on Bloor.

The City was getting blasted for not paying more attention to bike lanes when it comes to winter maintenance.

On top of that, some sidewalks and pedestrian walkways were also left with pounds of snow on top of them in Toronto.

Some people were concerned about the danger it poses when snowy sidewalks turn into ice.

Others were left wondering on Monday morning whether the City would start salting walkways in response to Sunday's snowfall.

The City's transportation teams have asked people to have patience as they send out winter maintenance teams.

The City confirmed that all roads were being salted as of Sunday evening.

