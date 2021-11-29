People upset that bike lanes in Toronto are already a total mess after first snowfall

Toronto got dumped with its first snowfall of the year on Sunday, creating a total mess for bike lanes in the city.

People are complaining about the fact that lanes for bikes have been neglected, as roads get priority for snow clearing.

Most of my bike commute was fine this morning, but holy hell was Parliament to Castle Frank a disaster. Had to take a lane of traffic and pray. #BikeTO pic.twitter.com/MvZj4Dgvrh — Emma “Fuck Doug Ford” Alter (@emm_a) November 29, 2021

One woman witnessed a winter maintenance team shovelling extra snow into bike lanes while she was cycling at Parliament and Shuter.

One guy asked me- isn't it dangerous to ride in the winter? - I said no, not at all unless people throw snow in the bike lanes. He kept telling me that he was throwing it on the road.

I said no, you are throwing it in the bike lane..... — Pink Helmet TO (@PinkHelmetTO) November 28, 2021

The situation escalated after she took a picture of the snow-filled bike lane in front of her.

After I took the picture, then every 2nd word out of this guy's mouth became the F word and he called me a "fxxxing grandma" and asked if I wanted my head split open and he said - "I could split your head open right now". That is when I left. — Pink Helmet TO (@PinkHelmetTO) November 28, 2021

Others biking around the city on Sunday had similar experiences watching another shoveller pour snow into a bike lane on Bloor.

I very politely asked someone shovelling the sidewalk in front of the Baha'i Centre on Bloor Street to put the snow somewhere other than the bike lane. He glared directly at me as he pointedly pushed another shovelfull into it. So that was nice. — Robin Richardson (@CanadaRobin) November 29, 2021

The City was getting blasted for not paying more attention to bike lanes when it comes to winter maintenance.

Drives. Me. Nuts. Especially when the City's own employees do it (and yes, I've seen it, multiple times). — Tamara Bernstein (@gutstrung) November 29, 2021

On top of that, some sidewalks and pedestrian walkways were also left with pounds of snow on top of them in Toronto.

Roads are pristine. Even bike lanes are pretty good. Sidewalks, especially not street adjacent...



I guess they forgot to put up the "no winter maintenance" sign?#topoli #toronto #dlws pic.twitter.com/KUGT7tdeXT — Ev Delen (@evdelen) November 29, 2021

Some people were concerned about the danger it poses when snowy sidewalks turn into ice.

TTC has not cleared snow that’s now ice at the stop at King & River it’s a fun incline. Are all the stops not cleared? pic.twitter.com/eZguBhYrN1 — kim halfyard she/her (@KimHalfyard) November 29, 2021

Others were left wondering on Monday morning whether the City would start salting walkways in response to Sunday's snowfall.

So like .. we not gonna salt the sidewalks this morning @toronto — faria (@ffffarz) November 29, 2021

The City's transportation teams have asked people to have patience as they send out winter maintenance teams.

Winter has arrived in TO! Patient on the menu today. Salt trucks have been called out for the first round of salting. Please give yourself extra time if driving today!SLOW DOWN! @JohnTory @cityoftoronto @Cp24 @JillTaylorCity @TO_Transport@CityNewsTO — Mark Mills (@markhmills) November 28, 2021

The City confirmed that all roads were being salted as of Sunday evening.