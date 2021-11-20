People are tired of commuters putting their feet on seats on the TTC

When someone asks you to kick your feet up and relax, they usually aren't referring to doing so in a public setting at the inconvenience of others.

Despite that, there has been a worrying trend across the TTC where many riders are putting up their feet (grossly, often with their shoes removed) on seats, taking up unnecessary space and making many others uncomfortable.

How are we supposed to feel safe by taking the #ttc knowing that people are putting their feet on the seat? This is just happening now... What a shame! @TTCnotices @TTChelps #covid19 #toronto pic.twitter.com/EDzwLAfD4N — Mr. Mendes (@MatheusMendesmm) March 19, 2021

Plenty of people have taken notice of this trend, and taken online to voice their complaints about the inconsiderate few who are making an already stressful commute even worse.

There is a guy on the east bound College streetcar without a mask, taking up a block of four seats and with his feet up on the seat. He has a mask in his hand. @ttc — Brian Burch (@BrianBurch6) November 1, 2021

Unsurprisingly, a non-insignificant amount of the people doing this seem to be also annoying other riders in a number of other ways, often not wearing masks and generally showing a lack of empathy or compassion for those in public with them.

@TTChelps @JohnTory @TTCStuart

Reason number 1 why you should not sit on the end seat. I'm 110% sure his feet are not clean. 😬 I reported him and another guy for setting up a pop up mobile TTC hotel on the SafeTTC app. I wonder if anything is actually done. pic.twitter.com/TaYNAUKGOh — Wayne Cheung (@waynecheung29) June 27, 2021

A representative from the TTC explained to blogTO that riders putting their feet on seats is something that is strongly discouraged but there's not much they really do to enforce compliance.

I'm usually above public shaming but this guy... Shoes off, feet on the seat, no mask, and his hat literally says "Cool Guy". Not cool at all, guy! #ttc #toronto pic.twitter.com/zBB0mcK9M4 — Evil Cherney 😈 (@spoonifur) July 3, 2020

"Our policy on those kind of courtesy issues is we encourage our customers to mindful of a public space and be respectful of other customers," a TTC representative told blogTO.

These are the type of people I can’t stand on the TTC. The seat are not fir you feet or to rest your legs. And quit using all the seats are around just to put your shit on. Common curtesy has ceased to exist #ttc #knockitoffalready! pic.twitter.com/hod93h9EbV — Megan Sanny Ross (@SannyDhampir) April 10, 2021

After over a year in lockdown, it seems some people forgot how to act in public, and many are hoping to send a few helpful reminders that a certain amount of respect is owed to others in public spaces.

Didn't know the TTC was your living room. Get your feet off the seat! I'm sure that other person doesn't want them by her purse. #personalspace pic.twitter.com/4VzPln5Xah — Beth Wolfe (@smiley795) July 27, 2021

It's been a few years since someone release a public transit etiquette guide and the TTC hired Seth Rogen to remind people how to act. Perhaps it's about time they brought him back.