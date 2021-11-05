It looks like Ontario is ditching the controversial pit bull ban hated by dog owners

Dog owners rejoice, as a controversial Ontario ban on a misunderstood classification of dogs looks like it could soon be relegated to the history books.

That's right; it's about to get a whole lot easier to own the fearsome yet loveable collection of breeds referred to as pit bulls, or more affectionately known as velvet hippos or pibbles.

Pit bulls have been banned in Ontario since a well-publicized Toronto dog attacked a person in 2005, bringing about the legislation that critics have long argued is misguided.

Recording artist Pitbull, on the other hand, has yet to be banned despite arguably doing more damage to the province in recent years.

But times are changing.

A combination of changing perceptions (it's almost always the fault of the dog owner and not the breed) and heartbreaking stories of families separated from beloved pets has opened the door to the repeal of breed-specific legislation in the Dog Owners' Liability Act.

The Ford government has eased those restrictions, and officials have confirmed to multiple outlets that dogs that have been seized based on their breed can now be returned to their owners while a breed designation is conducted.

And dog owners are telling media that Ford might not be done there, possibly even eliminating breed-specific legislation entirely.

"Ontarians expect the rules that protect people and animals to be rooted in evidence," said Jack Sullivan, a spokesman for the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, to CBC News. "By making this change now, our government is returning impounded pets, that have not caused harm, to their owners under certain terms and conditions."

Adding onto growing calls to repeal the ban, the case of a dog being held for 24 days at Vaughan Animal Services before ultimately being released to his family sparked outrage among dog owners, the family claiming that even though they've been reunited, the dog has "changed" after his over three weeks of incarceration.

During their forced separation, Premier Doug Ford called the family on multiple occasions, telling them to "remain patient." The premier is no stranger to the matter, having previously pledged to rescind breed-specific bans.

Tommy Chang, owner of the dog in question, reported to media outlets that "the premier told me they'll repeal the breed-specific legislation within 120 days," and it looks like those wheels are now well in motion.