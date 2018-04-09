Someone live-tweeted Pitbull at the Toronto real estate expo

Why the heck are Pitbull and Sylvester Stallone speaking about bitcoin in Toronto?

It's a question that transit riders have been asking themselves and each other since February, when ads for a "Real Estate Wealth Expo" started popping up in subway trains.

This year’s Real Estate Wealth Expo adds Bitcoin, Sylvester Stallone, and A-Rod.



I’m not sure what these guys know about Toronto’s real estate market or Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/nROLwJvEOi — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) March 4, 2018

The event, featuring Sly, Mr. Worldwide, baseball player Alex Rodriguez and some reality TV personalities, finally went down at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Saturday – and the answer to "why" is still a bit unclear.

The answer to "what," however, has been shared in great detail via Twitter, and it's just as weird as you might expect.

Sylvester Stallone enters to fireworks and confetti, then opens with an anecdote about being mutilated by a hospital intern at birth. pic.twitter.com/tSO8NXOqOl — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) April 7, 2018

A lot of people went to the expo this weekend to glean investment tips, rub shoulders with Hollywood's (and Miami's) finest, or simply because they were curious.

Freelance journalist Sean Craig was one of many in the crowd to document what they were seeing, but his live-tweeting was particularly colourful.

After explaining to us the economies of scale in selling cocaine, Pitbull tells us that we will always have obstacles in life and business. — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) April 7, 2018

More than 1,100 people have now upvoted a Reddit post linking to his thread from the Pitbull and Stallone speeches, calling it everything from "the funniest s--t I read all year" to "more amazing than I could have possibly imagined."

"When I first saw the posters I didn't know what... to think of it," wrote one commenter.

"I thought it must be some kind of joke since an investment conference where Pitbull is one of the featured speakers seemed too stupid to be real."

Lol now I’m at a Pitbull concert happening inside a convention centre with people trying to sell real estate get rich quick schemes. pic.twitter.com/i5afMXWhWv — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) April 7, 2018

It was real alright, and it was spectacular (at least in the comedic sense.)

I have my ThunderStix ready.

Are you ready?



A renowned real estate investor and bitcoin master is next, Sylvester Stallone. pic.twitter.com/bcaeiHRil9 — Kerry K. Taylor (@squawkfox) April 7, 2018

Real estate blogger Kerry K. Taylor similarly live-tweeted the event in all of its absurdity, writing after Pitbull's speech that "the Real Estate Wealth and Bitcoin Expo just turned into a MuchMusic video dance party."

Are we in a real estate bubble?



Don’t stop the party. pic.twitter.com/00DZKNpu4b — Kerry K. Taylor (@squawkfox) April 7, 2018

Attendees seemed to genuinely enjoy the event, though it remains to be seen if Pitbull's advice and dancing will help them get rich off.

Either way, they all got a free concert and wise takeaways like "the letters in 'listen' spell silent."

Guys, if you saw those strange subway ads in #Toronto for the Wealth Expo - you know, the one with noted wealth managers Pitbull, A-Rod, and Sylvester Stallone - check this thread out. It's both the strangest thing ever, and exactly as you'd expect. https://t.co/8e79nZePPp — Fuller, go easy on the Pepsi! (@TaylorRBlake) April 8, 2018

The rest of us got some good laughs and a lot of retweets.