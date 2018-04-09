Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
real estate wealth expo

Someone live-tweeted Pitbull at the Toronto real estate expo

Why the heck are Pitbull and Sylvester Stallone speaking about bitcoin in Toronto?

It's a question that transit riders have been asking themselves and each other since February, when ads for a "Real Estate Wealth Expo" started popping up in subway trains.

The event, featuring Sly, Mr. Worldwide, baseball player Alex Rodriguez and some reality TV personalities, finally went down at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Saturday – and the answer to "why" is still a bit unclear.

The answer to "what," however, has been shared in great detail via Twitter, and it's just as weird as you might expect.

A lot of people went to the expo this weekend to glean investment tips, rub shoulders with Hollywood's (and Miami's) finest, or simply because they were curious.

Freelance journalist Sean Craig was one of many in the crowd to document what they were seeing, but his live-tweeting was particularly colourful.

More than 1,100 people have now upvoted a Reddit post linking to his thread from the Pitbull and Stallone speeches, calling it everything from "the funniest s--t I read all year" to "more amazing than I could have possibly imagined."

"When I first saw the posters I didn't know what... to think of it," wrote one commenter.

"I thought it must be some kind of joke since an investment conference where Pitbull is one of the featured speakers seemed too stupid to be real."

It was real alright, and it was spectacular (at least in the comedic sense.)

Real estate blogger Kerry K. Taylor similarly live-tweeted the event in all of its absurdity, writing after Pitbull's speech that "the Real Estate Wealth and Bitcoin Expo just turned into a MuchMusic video dance party."

Attendees seemed to genuinely enjoy the event, though it remains to be seen if Pitbull's advice and dancing will help them get rich off.

Either way, they all got a free concert and wise takeaways like "the letters in 'listen' spell silent."

The rest of us got some good laughs and a lot of retweets.

Lead photo by

Sharon Hyman

Join the conversation

