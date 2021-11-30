Graffiti artists get ambitious with massive tag across two TTC subway cars

Graffiti is by no means uncommon in Toronto — our alley dedicated to the art form is one of the city's top attractions — but it is quite rare to see taggers tackle a feat as ambitious as one spotted over the weekend.

What appears to be a collaboration of sorts involving world-recognized Halifax-raised artist Aper took over two entire TTC subway cars top to bottom and end to end, something not often seen on such a scale.

Evocative of a train in the 1980s (or sometimes present-day) New York, the sprawling, colourful piece was caught on drone footage as the car, out of service, made its way over to the Greenwood Yard for cleaning.

The work really pops in the video, which was taken after the city's first snowfall, creating an eerily beautiful white background to accentuate it.

According to the TTC, the tag was created overnight on Saturday while the train sat idle in the Keele Yard in High Park.

Overall, it took a whopping 12-16 hours to get rid of the masterpiece the following day — and hopefully, far less time to create it, given its tragically short lifespan.