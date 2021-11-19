Broken glass just rained down on a Toronto construction worker in terrifying accident

With so much new development reshaping Toronto's cityscape, construction accidents are bound to happen.

Workers on one of the city's largest projects got a good scare on Friday morning, with one even treated for injuries as an accident caused a rain of glass shards to fall from dozens of storeys above Front Street west of Spadina.

Instagram user claire_hulme captured the chaotic scene this morning at the sprawling construction site where a team of developers are building the multi-tower community known as The Well.

She was alerted to the incident by the glint of a pane of glass just after 10:30 a.m., spinning in the wind affixed to a crane's line.

"I noticed a light flashing into my apartment, so I looked out the window and saw the [window] spinning and immediately started recording because I knew it wasn't going to end well," she said.

Her gut feeling proved correct, with another clip captured seconds later recording the exact moment that the panel came slamming into the complex's nearly-complete office tower to the east, exploding into a cloud of jagged shards.

"Within ten minutes, an ambulance, a fire truck and a few police cars showed up, and they've blocked off Front Street West west of Spadina with pylons and caution tape," said Hulme. "I think one person is injured."

Toronto Police say HAZARD:

Front St W + Draper Av

* 10:26 am *

- Glass falling from condo building

- Reports 1 person is injured

- Injury is not serious

- Police o/s

- Front St closed between Spadina and Portland

Toronto Police confirmed one injury to blogTO, stating that the injured worker was in fact struck by falling glass. Miraculously, despite the distance the glass fell from, the worker's injuries were relatively minor. They were somehow not even bleeding after enduring a hail of shattered glass.

It is not yet known if the Ministry of Labour has begun investigating the incident.

Falling glass is not a new phenomenon in Toronto at all, and just a decade ago, glass plummeting from tall towers was a much bigger problem than it is today.

The falling glass culprit in those days was usually balcony glass on complete or near-complete buildings. Friday's incident is likely, at least in part, the result of high winds.

blogTO reached out to the developer, RioCan Living, and the contractor, EllisDon, though neither has responded to our request for comment as of the time of publication.