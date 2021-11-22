The 30 best Black Friday 2021 deals in Toronto announced so far

Black Friday deals for 2021 in Toronto feature a number of big box stores like Walmart and Best Buy serving up some huge discounts with local stores having deals of their own. Don't be the last in line to get some of the best deals of the year.

Here's a roundup of some of the best Black Friday deals in Toronto so far.

Big Box

The go-to big box store has announced its Canadian Black Friday sale that starts on Nov. 25 and runs until Cyber Monday. The company has announced its Black Friday Early Deals which is on now and features discounts on TVs, FitBits and even computers.

Save up to 70 per cent at the iconic Canadian hardware store. The sale runs from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28 and it'll be full of deals on everything from holiday decoration to home appliances.

From the latest smartphone to a brand new tv, Best Buy is offering discounts on all the latest tech from now until Cyber Monday. The tech store is also offering free shipping on online orders over $35 that don't require a scheduled delivery.

The biggest online tech company has teased deals of up to 60 per cent off including 40 per cent off of Amazon devices, 40 per cent off of kitchen appliances, and 30 per cent off of various toys. Early deals have already started with Black Friday deals running until Cyber Monday.

The swedish furniture and home decor store is going green this Black Friday with savings on various items including 25 per cent off their Circular Hubs.

Toronto's oldest department store has pre-Black Friday deals on a number of products including 50 per cent off some fragrances and big savings on exercise bikes and dumbell sets.

Fashion

The fashion boutique with multiple locations in Toronto is giving discounts up to 70 per cent off for Black Friday. Sales have already begun.

This Toronto apparel store is selling everything up to 60 per cent off. Their Peace Week sale starts on Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. until Nov. 29. Splurge on some Toronto vs. Everything gear at their Union Station location.

Treat yourself to some new workout apparel at this athleisure brand store on Queen West which is 30 per cent off until Nov. 29.

You can never have too many pairs of jeans and now you can get up to 40 per cent off of their high-performance pants from the Queen West flagship.

The sales at this women's apparel store are going to be insane this year with up to 50 per cent off. Grab that new Super Puff coat you've been having an eye on with the warmup sale ongoing now and deals going on until Cyber Monday.

Kensington Market's go-to for formal suits have already started their Black Friday sale. From designer shirts to fitted suits, save hundreds of dollars on suits for your next formal event.

From Nike gear to the latest sports gear, you can get up to 60 per cent off of everything in store. Grab some of the newest athleisure apparel or grab some new skates while you're there.

Grab some new accessories at this family-run Toronto store. The sale includes discounts on their popular bags and other items which will be up to 30 per cent off.

If you're looking to revamp your accessories, this accessory brand has 30 to 65 per cent off of their popular items. From rings to sunglasses, there are a ton of accessories you can grab your hands on.

This West Queen West menswear store is offering 30 per cent off their shirts for Black Friday. From flannel shirts to dress shirts, the store is a go-to for menswear.

Shop accessories from this online Canadian brand with discounts of 25 per cent off of everything starting Nov. 23 through Nov. 29.

The swimwear company from Toronto is having a sitewide 30 per cent off sale from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29. Just use the code BLACKFRIDAY30 at checkout.

Tech

The Black Friday Week Sale at this camera shop includes free shipping, a gift card give away and up to $1000 off of cameras and lenses online and in-store from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2.

Save up to $300 on the latest laptops and monitors at this Toronto tech store. Find deals on everything from gaming chairs to a new hard drive.

Shop all your music needs at this music store with speakers, headphones, and stands starting at 20% off. If the price of an item drops before or on Black Friday, the store will refund you the difference.

Home Decor and Furniture

Everything from this minimalist interior design store is 15 per cent off. Save on sleek new bookshelves and wooden stools.

This home decor store has savings of up to 70 per cent off that will help make your home cozier for the holidays. The store is also offering free shipping for online orders over $100.

The contemporary furniture shop on Ossington known for their sofas is giving discounts of 20 per cent off on everything.

Beauty

Get up to $100 off on their mystery box full of the most wanted beauty brands of the season.

Thousands of beauty products and accessories will be discounted for less than $20 with deals on skincare tools of up to 30 per cent off. Plus get free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

From soaps, to hand sanitizers to candles, buy three items and get another three items free on everything in store.

Other

Save up to 75 per cent off on selected games, apparel, and toys. Plus get an extra 50 per cent trade credit when you trade towards anything in their flyer.

Get up to 40 per cent off the latest books of the season and 30 per cent off must-have toys.

Stock up on all your favorite teas in time for the cold season with up to 50 per cent off on their pre-Black Friday Sale available online and in-store.