City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto police

Toronto police say axe-wielding man took a shower after robbing home

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What's a little bit of body wash and shampoo when you've already taken thousands of dollars worth of jewels, am I right?

The Toronto Police Service is looking for a man who they say broke into a North York residence this past weekend and "removed a quantity of jewellery and money" while armed with an axe.

But it wasn't a hasty job — this guy really took his time.

According to police, the suspect is "believed to have spent a number of hours inside the home" while he was there. At least a portion of that time was spent in the shower.

"On Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a call for a Break and Enter in the Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue area," reads a TPS release issued Thursday.

"It is reported that a man broke into a residence... he used the shower before leaving."

Hey, at least this fellow didn't try on any of the home owner's outfits — at least not that police have told us about.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a light coloured hooded jacket, light coloured pants, and tan and brown Blundstone-like ankle boots. He is thought to be around 5'8"-5'10" with a slim build, and dark curly (presumably squeaky clean) hair.

A photo of the suspect was released by police on Thursday and can be viewed here.

Gary Prince, 29, of Toronto, is wanted for the crimes of breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000 and theft over $5,000 in relation to the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police say axe-wielding man took a shower after robbing home

Everything is more expensive in Canada and here's what experts say will happen next

Ontario will finally release the plan for exiting Step 3 of reopening on Friday

Toronto-area auto theft ring busted with almost 90 stolen cars

8 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

Canada to spend billions on new recovery programs but will shut down wage subsidy

5 ways you can save money as a millennial living in Toronto

Ontario motorist charged for playing the flute with both hands while driving