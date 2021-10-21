Toronto police say axe-wielding man took a shower after robbing home

What's a little bit of body wash and shampoo when you've already taken thousands of dollars worth of jewels, am I right?

The Toronto Police Service is looking for a man who they say broke into a North York residence this past weekend and "removed a quantity of jewellery and money" while armed with an axe.

But it wasn't a hasty job — this guy really took his time.

According to police, the suspect is "believed to have spent a number of hours inside the home" while he was there. At least a portion of that time was spent in the shower.

"On Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a call for a Break and Enter in the Clancy Drive and Van Horne Avenue area," reads a TPS release issued Thursday.



"It is reported that a man broke into a residence... he used the shower before leaving."

Hey, at least this fellow didn't try on any of the home owner's outfits — at least not that police have told us about.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a light coloured hooded jacket, light coloured pants, and tan and brown Blundstone-like ankle boots. He is thought to be around 5'8"-5'10" with a slim build, and dark curly (presumably squeaky clean) hair.

A photo of the suspect was released by police on Thursday and can be viewed here.

Gary Prince, 29, of Toronto, is wanted for the crimes of breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000 and theft over $5,000 in relation to the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.