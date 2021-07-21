Toronto man accused of breaking into woman's home to try on her clothes and cook

For many women, coming home to find a man in the kitchen cooking dinner is sweet — but when that man is wearing your clothes and you've never seen him before in your life, it's anything but romantic.

Toronto Police are asking for the public's assistance with a Break and Enter investigation after someone entered a 33-year-old Toronto woman's apartment without authorization and did some stuff that's kind of weird for a burglar.

Police say that they were called to the Yonge Street and Gloucester Street area around 5 p.m. on Monday, July 18, for reports of a break and enter.

It is alleged that the victim "returned to her home and found a male inside her apartment" that day — a terrifying occurence in its own right.

Creepier still is that the man "was wearing clothing items belonging to the female." Police say it is also alleged that the man "had cooked a meal" and "stolen personal items."

The suspect fled when the woman called police, but officers caught up with him a short time later and placed him under arrest.

Robert Anthony Stumpo, 35, of Toronto, was subsequently charged with one count of break and enter. He appeared in court at College Park this morning at 10 a.m., after which point police put out a call for help from members of the public.

"Police are seeking the public's assistance, and information regarding any other possible victims," reads the TPS media release, which includes a photo of the accused.

Anyone with information that could help is encouraged to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-5100 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.