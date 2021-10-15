Some major downtown Toronto streets are closing down this weekend

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon is back with an in-person 10k for 2021. The event that was cancelled in 2020 will take place this year on October 17 and with it the city can expect multiple road closures throughout the city.

Here's everything you need to know to navigate around the city this weekend.

Course Map

The map below details all the route info for participants for this weekend's race.

Road Closures

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon typically has more road closures than any event in the city, but this year things will be a little different with road closures taking place on less streets and only between the hours of 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the event visit the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon website.