Fire crews respond to oil spill at Sugar Beach in Toronto

Toronto Fire investigated an oil spill at Sugar Beach this afternoon, the cause of which has not been determined.

A spokesperson from Toronto Fire confirmed to blogTO that crews were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon for the report of an oil spill.

"We investigated and found an oil spill in the area that had been described," the spokesperson said.

There were several boats in the area when fire crews arrived, and the spokesperson said they investigated to see if any were the cause of the oil spill.

While waking a dog today, I saw an oil sheen on the water coming from the large ship vessel @311Toronto pic.twitter.com/Bk5Icqg6CL — Mariana Hernandez (@Mariana_ArtsTO) October 7, 2021

No boats were found to be the cause, however, as the spokesperson said the oil appeared to be of a lighter grade than what the ships in the harbour would use and might therefore have come from machinery or a crane.

Following the investigation, Toronto Fire installed booms to contain the leak and left the area, saying the oil will dissipate on its own.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre is meanwhile asking Toronto residents to call the widlife hotline if they happen upon any animals who appear to be affected by the spill.

We are aware of this situation and our teams are on standby. If you come across wildlife affected by the oil spill in the Sugar Beach area of downtown Toronto, please contact our Wildlife Hotline at 416-631-0662. Thank you. https://t.co/6QJVUVcnOe — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) October 7, 2021

