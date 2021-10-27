$100K worth of goodies stolen in enormous Ontario chocolate heist

Halloween is just around the corner, and while kids are worried that this year's candy haul might not live up to expectations, someone out there just got a loadout of chocolate that would make even the great Willy Wonka himself want to start handing out diabetes pamphlets.

On Monday afternoon, the Norfolk County OPP responded to a report of a stolen transport truck and trailer jam-packed with a toothache-inducing $100,000 worth of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

The truck and trailer were reported to have been stolen from a business at a Vittoria Road, Charlotteville, Norfolk County, address on Oct. 23.

Though the truck has since been recovered in Peel region, the trailer and the cache of confections, along with those responsible for the heist, are still at large.

Police are going over surveillance footage in hopes of identifying these bonbon bandits.

The OPP is also seeking the public's assistance in solving this great cacao caper, requesting anyone with information to reach out at 1-888-310-1122, or anonymously through www.helpsolvecrime.com or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered to anyone who can help get to the bottom of this colossally caloric crime.

So if you notice anyone giving out full bars or entire sleeves of Ferrero Rocher this year, it's alright to be just a little skeptical.