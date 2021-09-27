This is what's open and closed on the September 30 holiday in Toronto

What's open on the September 30 holiday in Toronto is essential info to know. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is meant to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools where tens of thousands of First Nations children were taken from their families and forced to attend classes that separated them from their culture.

The new holiday in Canada may be its most important one yet however Ontario will not be honouring the date as a stat holiday. That means only federally-regulated businesses and organizations must give workers the day off, similiar to Remembrance Day.

Here's what's open and closed on the inagural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, 2021.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC is operating on a regular weekday schedule.

Schools and universities

Food & Drink



Open

Grocery stores

LCBO

The Beer Store

Indie bottle shops

Restaurants

Malls & Attractions



Open