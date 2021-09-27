City
what is open on september 30

This is what's open and closed on the September 30 holiday in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
What's open on the September 30 holiday in Toronto is essential info to know. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is meant to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools where tens of thousands of First Nations children were taken from their families and forced to attend classes that separated them from their culture.

The new holiday in Canada may be its most important one yet however Ontario will not be honouring the date as a stat holiday. That means only federally-regulated businesses and organizations must give workers the day off, similiar to Remembrance Day. 

Here's what's open and closed on the inagural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, 2021.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Mail delivery 
Open
Food & Drink
 
Open
  • Grocery stores
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Indie bottle shops
  • Restaurants
Malls & Attractions
 
Open
  • All shopping malls will be open on September 30. Some will have reduced hours/ 
  • Attractions will be open unless closed for seasonal reasons.
Lead photo by

A Great Capture

