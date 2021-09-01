The TTC is 100 years old today and Toronto has a lot to say about it

One hundred years ago today, the Toronto Transportation Commission (TTC) was born.

The centennial anniversary of the TTC assuming responsibility for municipal transit services in the city is being celebrated in many ways, while others are sharing their memories — both good and bad — that form the essence of what it means to be a transit rider in Toronto.

Congratulations & thanks to @TTChelps for 100 years of moving Toronto! Since its establishment in 1921, the #TTC has accelerated the astonishing growth of our city & helped shape its development. Follow @torontoarchives and travel through time as we celebrate #100YearsofTTC pic.twitter.com/XGfp4VssFb — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 1, 2021

There is much in the way of traditional celebration happening today, including 100th-anniversary commemorative paper transfers being doled out on every TTC bus, banners hung in prominent locations around the city, the CN Tower and Toronto sign being lit in red, and a showing of heritage streetcars at the Roncesvalles Carhouse.

To mark #100YearsOfTTC, we have a commemorative bus transfer for our customers. Collect yours today! pic.twitter.com/Q4ONYCU5bJ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) September 1, 2021

Others are taking to Twitter to celebrate riding the rails and buses in the TTC's classic red livery. blogTO asked the masses to share their most memorable TTC moments, and the responses were, as you'd expect, a mixed bag.

The TTC turns 100 today! Share your most memorable TTC moments with us by using #ttcTO pic.twitter.com/AHJZjH17ch — blogTO (@blogTO) September 1, 2021

Some weren't interested in playing nice on account of the TTC’s birthday,

One time, a bus showed up on time.



That's it. That's the tweet. — Kevin Brackley 🌎🌍🌏💚👽 (@kjbrackley) September 1, 2021

Memories of frustrating delay-ridden commutes were a recurring theme.

Some memories took a much sweeter tone, with one showing appreciation for the TTC's treatment of a former employee and loved one after their passing.

My grandpa was a #ttcTO driver for years, so when he died they had a bus parade for him. Very sweet. — Holly (@mrskents) September 1, 2021

The 2017 opening of a new subway extension proved a memorable event for some, the most recent expansion to the city's rapid transit network.

Another recent experience mentions just one of the many TTC drivers who have developed reputations for their banter, giving people something to smile or laugh about during their commute.

Subway driver over the loud speaker telling me a nice smile is not a mask exemption although he wished it was. — Josh Weinstein (@josh24507350) September 1, 2021

The colourful G Series subway trains that operated from the Yonge line's 1954 opening up until 1990 are remembered fondly by passengers, despite their many shortcomings compared to modern trains.

I miss the old red TTC trains. They were cool. A bit rickety, loud, lights would cut out for a bit but still cool. — Hillary Phillips (@heyhill45) September 1, 2021

Riding the TTC can be an eye-opening window into the quirks and characters of big city life for those new to the city.

First year in Toronto as a university student new to TTC subway, woman across from me took out her teeth for a huge spit in the middle of the floor, put her teeth back in. First memorable TTC moment. Others scary, or mostly frustrating (that year streetcars always diverted??). — Vicki Hill 🇨🇦 🚴🏻‍♀️ (@VickiLynneHill) September 1, 2021

New memories are being made even today, with one person showing delight at seeing vintage streetcars operating to commemorate the occasion.

The TTC certainly has a lot of ground to cover over the next century to meet demand and customers' expectations, but for now, let's enjoy their special day.