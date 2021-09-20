City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
animal rights march toronto

People wearing animal masks set off smoke bombs in Toronto this weekend

City
Breanna Xavier-Carter
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Animal rights activists marched through Toronto streets over the weekend, wearing animal masks and carrying smoke bombs. 

On Sunday, Toronto Animal Rights March walked through parts of downtown to spread a message of "ending the war on animals." 

"The war on animals is real, it's merciless, and it's happening every single minute of every single day," a spokesperson for Toronto Animal Rights said. "Hundreds of millions of animals are under attack in slaughterhouses, laboratories, and farms… and the perpetrator is us!" 

animal rights march toronto

Some demonstrators at the march wore rabbit masks and carried an army stretcher with an attacked real-life looking coyote, to symbolize that animals are being hurt. Image via Jenny Henry.

During the march, several "die-ins" happened, where demonstrators laid on the ground lifeless while playing the sounds of distressed animals over a speaker. 

The march ended at Old City Hall with activists reading aloud Rose's Law, a plea for a bill on the rights of all animals. 

Toronto's animal rights community has hosted a slew of other marches, one in 2019, where the bodies of dead animals were carried throughout the demonstration. 

Organizers of Sunday's march say they are "imploring the people of Toronto to open their eyes to what's happening to animals, and make a change to a more compassionate lifestyle."

Lead photo by

Jenny Henry 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ryerson is getting a new Indigenous art installation on campus

Brutal election day lines being reported at Toronto voting stations

A clinic near Toronto reportedly handing out exemption letters got shut down this weekend

People wearing animal masks set off smoke bombs in Toronto this weekend

Toronto Police are now issuing steep fines to trespassers at the Scarborough Bluffs

This is what time the polls open and close in Ontario on Election Day

The salmon run is back in Toronto rivers and here's where you can watch it happen

Toronto crosswalk signal invites pedestrians to cartwheel