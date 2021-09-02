City
All aboard miraculously survive massive train collision and derailment in Ontario

Shocking images are circulating today of a train accident that took place in Prescott, Ontario, near Ottawa, this morning, causing "significant delays" for Via Rail passengers between Montreal and Toronto.

Fortunately — and miraculously, if you look at images from the scene — only one person sustained minor injuries.

The Town of Prescott issued a press release Thursday afternoon explaining that there had been a "cargo train derailment" in the area.

"Two cargo trains were involved on the CN railway tracks near the Edward Street overpass, where locomotive engines and several box cars had been overturned," reads the release.

"None of the overturned box cars were carrying hazardous substances and following a meeting of the Town of Prescott Emergency Management Group, there are currently no concerns for the safety and wellbeing of residents."

Local emergency responders were reportedly quick to the scene, where all CN staff were safely removed from the freight train.

A local overpass that had closed as a result of the incident is now open again, but commuter trains between Toronto and Montreal are still experiencing delays of about 1.5 hours, according to VIA.

"Important notice - a freight train derailment on the Kingston subdivision is causing significant delays today to trains between Montreal and Toronto," reads a notice on the VIA Rail website as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A reason for the collision and derailment has yet to be announced, as The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigates.

