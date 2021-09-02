All aboard miraculously survive massive train collision and derailment in Ontario

Shocking images are circulating today of a train accident that took place in Prescott, Ontario, near Ottawa, this morning, causing "significant delays" for Via Rail passengers between Montreal and Toronto.

Fortunately — and miraculously, if you look at images from the scene — only one person sustained minor injuries.

🚨🚨 Breaking Train Derailment 🚨🚨



Train derailment in Prescott, Ont. No details as of yet as to what exactly happened but initial reports are they may have collided head on



(Pictures Courtesy: Duane Le Grand and submitted from crews on scene) pic.twitter.com/VSJAXxdxHc — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) September 2, 2021

The Town of Prescott issued a press release Thursday afternoon explaining that there had been a "cargo train derailment" in the area.

"Two cargo trains were involved on the CN railway tracks near the Edward Street overpass, where locomotive engines and several box cars had been overturned," reads the release.

"None of the overturned box cars were carrying hazardous substances and following a meeting of the Town of Prescott Emergency Management Group, there are currently no concerns for the safety and wellbeing of residents."

Employees from Northern Cables and CN employees were the first on scene to help injured crewman out of locomotive at Prescott derailment. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/cCX3I3p1wd — Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) September 2, 2021

Local emergency responders were reportedly quick to the scene, where all CN staff were safely removed from the freight train.

A local overpass that had closed as a result of the incident is now open again, but commuter trains between Toronto and Montreal are still experiencing delays of about 1.5 hours, according to VIA.

With the CN freight train derailment in Prescott Ontario, ⁦@VIA_Rail⁩ is rerouting Montréal-Toronto via Ottawa and combining trains where possible. Here train 35 to Ottawa combined with 65 to Toronto just west of Dorval earlier today. (Surprise et end) pic.twitter.com/P4U1pmBNc6 — Jean-François Mezei (@jfmezei) September 2, 2021

"Important notice - a freight train derailment on the Kingston subdivision is causing significant delays today to trains between Montreal and Toronto," reads a notice on the VIA Rail website as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A reason for the collision and derailment has yet to be announced, as The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigates.