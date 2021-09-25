The terrifying man Bloor St. was named after is adding a new twist to Toronto's history

Namesake of Bloor Street and the only local historical figure we all see in our collective nightmares, Joseph Bloor has become Toronto's unofficial Halloween mascot of sorts thanks to his infamously sneering portrait.

Now, the terrifying white-pupiled menace's likeness is back in Twitter form, and he's teaching us all a thing or two about the city's spooky history in the process.

Complete with the iconic profile picture that makes Vigo the Carpathian from Ghostbusters look like a children's cartoon character, the "Joseph Bloor, Esq., Toronto, C.W." account is dropping obscure facts about Toronto history.

These include some very on-brand topics fitting the horror-inducing 1850 portrait Bloor is best known for, generations after leaving his mark on the city.

I much prefer haunting trains, but for a long time, alighting from the omnibus was the most urban immersion into the city. One glance south, and you could Revell in great architecture. https://t.co/ZOUCm0lzuO — Joseph Bloor, Esq., Toronto, C.W. (@e_bloor) September 14, 2021

This Twitter account is supposedly managed by a literal ghost, though a spirit with a taste for Toronto history.

May I offer my grandest and most heartfelt felicitations to @TTChelps on your 100th anniversary. There are many occasions to celebrate, but my personal favourite was when I could finally haunt the trains underneath the street that bears my name! #TTC 💯 pic.twitter.com/DTvUkOo6Gz — Joseph Bloor, Esq., Toronto, C.W. (@e_bloor) September 1, 2021

A ghost who was apparently present for some formative events in Toronto music history.

Even ghosts' ears can be shattered as I discovered 57 years ago #OTD. Ringo-ing in the ears, as it were - but more from Susannah's screams than moptopped Liverpudlians. https://t.co/AgxrRFEEnB pic.twitter.com/NjCHle7rp1 — Joseph Bloor, Esq., Toronto, C.W. (@e_bloor) September 8, 2021

He advocates for greater ghost awareness in his quick tweet-sized history lessons when not busy haunting buildings and transit lines.

Are you going to Scarborough Fair? Yes, the Toronto version. Chances are you have walked past its ghosts with nary a thought as @OneGalsToronto writes. https://t.co/ApXLEWw3J9 — Joseph Bloor, Esq., Toronto, C.W. (@e_bloor) September 6, 2021

Bloor's apparently WiFi-connected spectre still has the sense of humour to make light of his own rattling appearance.

And thank you, Barry Philp @TorontoStar for the photograph, now @torontolibrary. These boys were so much more photogenic than your humble servant. — Joseph Bloor, Esq., Toronto, C.W. (@e_bloor) September 17, 2021

And though he has been seemingly resurrected on Twitter, Bloor doesn't forget his home of almost 160 years in Cabbagetown's Necropolis Cemetery.

Apologies to my fellow Necropolis denizens for my rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday to GO!" On that note, the Hawker Siddeley Tempo Ensemble is auditioning for a vocalist. https://t.co/3CbTt79oiM — Joseph Bloor, Esq., Toronto, C.W. (@e_bloor) May 24, 2021

Of course, there's much more to this account than ghost-related posts, but with Bloor's menacing picture attached to every tweet, everything has that attached element of fear.