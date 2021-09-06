Here's what frosh week looks like at Toronto universities this year

While this year's Frosh Weeks (also know as Orientation Week) may not be the American Pie-style blowouts many have memories of, it's looking like they'll be much more lively than at least last year.

A number of Toronto schools have already started offering hybrid frosh weeks with outdoor in person events as well as digital ones taking place in the week leading up to the start of classes.

The universe ❤ed me today. Friday before a long weekend, had to work @UTM to get ready for Sept. As I waited for my colleagues, I got to enjoy a ☕, the 🌞, my favourite campus atmosphere and thanks to frosh week, some bright 🎶 to top it off. I miss this place & its people pic.twitter.com/B3QTD8nZ9X — Natasha (@NatashaWalli) September 3, 2021

Movie nights, patio nights on the campus pub, concerts, karaoke, painting, and even bubble soccer are just some of the events awaiting students who show up for their first year of university.

That said, many schools are also extending frosh to second year students who missed out on the experience last year.

With many of outdoor events being held so students can meet face to face, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that everyone is making quick friends to make up for a year without partying.

While schools and dorms have strict gathering limits in place, many students are reportedly already still finding ways to get wild.

Real student quote: "I didn't even know what a pre was during last year's frosh week, now I'm hosting one. I can't believe how much a year has changed me." Welcome back to campus, students. — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) September 1, 2021

While it's sure to be a fun time for thousands of students, there's still plenty of precautions to be had as much of orientation shifts to an online format as students can tune in to video calls to meet the faculty or hear talks from University personnel.

it’s frosh week and i live right in front of the uni campus so i get to listen to poor music choices all week — xena (@xalouus) September 1, 2021

Despite the return of Frosh Week experiences, things will be getting more serious soon as many schools, including the University of Toronto, welcome fully vaccinated students back to campus.