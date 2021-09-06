City
frosh week 2021

Here's what frosh week looks like at Toronto universities this year

While this year's Frosh Weeks (also know as Orientation Week) may not be the American Pie-style blowouts many have memories of, it's looking like they'll be much more lively than at least last year.

A number of Toronto schools have already started offering hybrid frosh weeks with outdoor in person events as well as digital ones taking place in the week leading up to the start of classes.

Movie nights, patio nights on the campus pub, concerts, karaoke, painting, and even bubble soccer are just some of the events awaiting students who show up for their first year of university.

That said, many schools are also extending frosh to second year students who missed out on the experience last year.

With many of outdoor events being held so students can meet face to face, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that everyone is making quick friends to make up for a year without partying.

While schools and dorms have strict gathering limits in place, many students are reportedly already still finding ways to get wild.

While it's sure to be a fun time for thousands of students, there's still plenty of precautions to be had as much of orientation shifts to an online format as students can tune in to video calls to meet the faculty or hear talks from University personnel.

Despite the return of Frosh Week experiences, things will be getting more serious soon as many schools, including the University of Toronto, welcome fully vaccinated students back to campus.

