Here's what really went down at the Yorkdale shooting in Toronto

Shoppers who spent the afternoon at Yorkdale Shopping Centre on Sunday found themselves in a frightening swirl of chaos when gun shots rang out around 4 p.m., and Toronto Police have been doing everything in their power to get to the bottom of what happened ever since.

Police initially said a Toronto man had been arrested at the scene in a news release issued Monday, and Supt. Steven Watts provided yet another update on further arrests and the alleged source of the violence Tuesday.

Watts said police have arrested and charged two more suspects—a 22-year-old man from Toronto and a 29 year-old woman from Toronto— and he confirmed that the incident is believed to be gang-related.

Three arrests made in 48 hours after gunfire broke out in the busy Yorkdale Mall. Miraculously, nobody was hurt despite an alleged 7 rounds of gunfire. Good work by @TPS32Div, @TPSK9, the Emergency Task Force & others including Yorkdale's security team. https://t.co/jNPzwzmGq1 — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) August 31, 2021

Police believe two groups of individuals were involved in an altercation and that shots were exchanged between both groups, but the suspects arrested Monday are believed to have initiated the exchange of gunfire with three other suspects—including the 25-year-old man arrested at the time of the incident.

Watts said police will continue to search for the remaining two suspects who are believed to have participated in the initiation of the gun violence.

In total, police believe seven rounds were fired during the altercation.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Watts called the incident "100 per cent callous" and "100 per cent unwarranted."